High-security fencing around U.S. Capitol comes down

The eight-foot-high (2.4-m) black mesh fencing at one point surrounded several blocks of Capitol Hill, interfering with pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

The decision to take down the remaining fence was based on the U.S. Capitol Police's assessment of the current threat and improved coordination with local and federal law enforcement agencies, Walker said in a statement.

More than 535 people have been charged with taking part in the attack, when Trump supporters smashed windows, fought police and sent lawmakers and then-Vice President Mike Pence scrambling for safety.