High security amid Davos preparations

STORY: Construction crews have been finishing pop-up networking facilities for the business and political elite that descend for the May 22-26 conference.

The Swiss government will deploy as many as 5,000 military personnel to support local police. Air force jets will again circle above to enforce a no-fly zone.

Geneva-based WEF says the meeting will bring together more than 2,000 leaders and experts from around the world, somewhat smaller than some past meetings. No government or corporate bigwigs from Russia were invited, because of the Ukraine war.

Topics on the agenda include pandemic recovery, tackling climate change, the future of work, accelerating stakeholder capitalism and harnessing new technologies.