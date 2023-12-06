High-scoring St. X basketball off to hot start
High-scoring St. X basketball off to hot start
High-scoring St. X basketball off to hot start
The NFL star enjoyed a star-studded party in N.Y.C. after his Jets fell to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday
An NFL official who was involved in a collision with New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara suffered a fractured fibula and a dislocated knee and will have surgery, the team announced on Monday.
NFL officials opted to eject 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw after he made contact with Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro following a play Sunday.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence had his right leg rolled up on as he was being sacked during the fourth quarter against the Bengals.
Promoter Eric Garcia's phone started ringing just seconds after Robelis Despaigne's wicked knockout. It was UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard.
Jon Rahm’s Ryder Cup future has been thrown into doubt with speculation intensifying that he will imminently sign a record £450 million deal with LIV and join alongside another former world No 1 and one of Europe’s promising young players.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel has fired special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman after the Titans had a punt blocked and returned for a touchdow n followed by the punter suffering a season-ending injury on his next punt attempt. Vrabel announced the rare in-season coaching change Monday with Tom Quinn taking over for the rest of this season. The move comes after the Titans (4-8) lost second-year punter Ryan Stonehouse to an injured left leg. Vrabel said Stonehouse will need
What a burn!
San Francisco devised an unconventional game plan to contain Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' ground game, and it worked to perfection.
LSU QB Jayden Daniels, Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Oregon QB Bo Nix and Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. were named Heisman finalists for 2023.
Lip readers are convinced that Taylor Swift yelled "come on Trav" during the Chiefs game on Sunday and there's a video.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gloria Allred is representing the family of the girl with whom Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey is accused of having an improper relationship, the famed attorney confirmed Monday. Allred has been an advocate for women in cases against powerful men and celebrities for decades. She did not elaborate in an e-mail response, saying: “We have no comment.” TMZ Sports first reported Allred's connection with the case. Last week, the Newport Beach, California, police department
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a high ankle sprain that could force him to miss the first game of his NFL career. Coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that tests on Lawrence's right ankle showed “everything's stable, everything's good.” He added that surgery “is not necessarily something that would be warranted at this time.” “We'll see where he's at in a couple days,” Pederson said roughly 12 hours after a 34-31 overtime loss to Cincinnati. Pederson s
In our latest NFL mock draft, the Patriots' woeful offense is in position to get a much-needed new pilot in North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.
Robert Saleh isn't ready to name the Jets' starting quarterback, but he said Zach Wilson has no problem returning to the field if asked.
ESPN is, for at least one week this season, really doubling down on “Monday Night Football.” The Walt Disney-backed sports-media outlet plans to simulcast two different Monday-night games on December 11, its latest gridiron maneuver that has already seen the football-TV mainstay air on both ESPN and ABC for the bulk of the regular season …
Two members of the Packers fan royalty had quite the interaction Sunday when "Frozen Tundra Man" had the perfect gift for Simone Biles.
Under a new offensive regime in Carolina, Chuba Hubbard appears to be thriving. Meanwhile QB woes plague Falcons, Jets, Browns skill players.
On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here. ___ The Patriot Way has lost its direction. Robert Kraft’s once-proud franchise is a disaster and Bill Belichick can’t fix it because he contributed to the mess. The New England Patriots fell to 2-10 following a 6-0 loss Sunday to the Los Angeles Chargers that saw their offensive futility sink to historic levels. They couldn’t score with Bailey Zappe at quarterback just like they could
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani met with the Los Angeles Dodgers a few days ago at Dodger Stadium, manager Dave Roberts revealed Tuesday at the winter meetings. The two-way star is expected to command a record contract of $500 million-plus on the free agent market coming off his second AL MVP award in three seasons. “He has a very good poker face,” Roberts said. The meeting lasted two-to-three hours. “We want to respect Shohei’s wishes as far as being private,” Roberts said, "but obviously