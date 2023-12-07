High schoolers showcase engineering projects at University of the Pacific
High school students on Wednesday showcased their engineering projects at the University of the Pacific campus in Stockton. With family and peers as the audience, students from Aspire Benjamin Holt College Preparatory Academy and Aspire Langston Hughes Academy were instructed to create something small but attention-grabbing that could be taken out on the road to advertise engineering and the university. A total of 25 students spent the semester here doing hands-on work through a college-credited engineering class.