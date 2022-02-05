High school students help Valley widow
Nonprofit rebuilds homes for vets and their families.
HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd
BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sam Reinhart had his fifth career hat trick to lift the Florida Panthers over the Columbus Blue Jackets 8-4 Monday for their fourth straight win. Mason Marchment had two goals and four assists for a career-high six points to help Columbus secure the top spot in the NHL standings heading into the All-Star break. Aleksander Barkov, Owen Tippett and MacKenzie Weegar also scored, and Reinhart added an assist. Anton Lundell had a career-high five assists to put him third among r
Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points, and Zach LaVine added 24, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 126-115 on Tuesday night. DeRozan scored 20 of his points in the first half, and then the Bulls survived a frantic rally by the Magic midway through the fourth quarter. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 24 points to lead the Magic, including 11 in the first quarter. The Bulls, who were up 113-103 with 7:38 left in the game, failed to score a field goal in the next four minute
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie forward Isaiah Jackson scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, leading the Indiana Pacers past the Los Angeles Clippers 122-116 on Monday night. Both totals were season highs for Jackson, a first-round draft pick out of Kentucky. Duane Washington Jr. added 16 points and made all four of his 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Indiana won for just the second time in six nights as Rick Carlisle became the second coach in the franchise's
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) — A rare football card featuring Tom Brady in the year he won his first Super Bowl sold for $118,000 at auction in Maine. The 2002 Topps Finest X-Fractor card was one of only 20 featuring the NFL quarterback who'd won his first Super Bowl on Feb. 3, 2002. Before retiring, he won a total of of seven Super Bowls — six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The winning bidder was identified only as a Brady fan from New England, said Troy Thibode
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Caitlyn Callahan was standing in a Starbucks in the fall 2019 when she peered down at her phone and was met with a jolt that changed the course of her life. A couple of clicks told her the New York Yankees had just made Rachel Balkovec the first woman to be a full-time coach in the major leagues. Suddenly, a door that Callahan assumed was closed had swung wide open and her inner ballplayer. “If you’ve ever been in one of those playoff situations where you’re that batter up and
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Clint Dempsey, Hope Solo and Shannon Boxx were among six people elected Sunday to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. Marco Etcheverry, Linda Hamilton and Esse Baharmast also were voted in and will be inducted May 21 at the Hall in Frisco, Texas, along with Christie Pearce, who was elected last year and deferred her induction. Dempsey, a three-time U.S. Soccer Federation Player of the Year, tied Landon Donovan for a U.S. record 57 international goals and made 141 appearan
BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — One last time, Shaun White will stand atop the Olympic halfpipe, slap his hands together, give a high-five to his coach and take his snowboard, and snowboarding, on the sort of ride that only he can dream up. The Beijing Games will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And they'll be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old American who is now an elder-statesman for his sport — more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Back when he w
BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat
BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Olympics: ___ Brianna Decker has been stretchered off the ice with what appeared to be a severe leg injury in the U.S. women's hockey team's opening game at the Beijing Olympics. Decker yelped out in pain several times while lying on the ice after being tripped from behind by Finland’s Ronja Savolainen to the left of the U.S. net in the first period. Savolainen hooked her leg around Decker’s, and the two fell awkwardly to the ice with the Finland player l
The Kansas City Chiefs were so tantalizingly close to the end zone and a third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl that they clean forgot the lessons imparted just two months ago by their division rivals. Both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers got greedy against the Chiefs, going for touchdowns instead of field goals just before halftime. Not taking the points backfired and led to losses to K.C. in both cases. The Chiefs could have sent Harrison Butker out for a chip shot field goal and
BEIJING (AP) — The Russian women’s hockey team held its first pre-Olympic practice Thursday after three days in isolation and appears on track to play its tournament opener. The Russians practiced without five members of their 25-player roster, leaving them with 18 skaters and two goaltenders on the ice. The official roster lists only 16 skaters and two goalies, though taxi squad players can be promoted to the team to fill the lineup. Known this Games across all sports as ROC because of doping s
BEIJING (AP) — A freak of nature. A beast. Ironman. The Arnold Schwarzenegger of skiing. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has been called each of those names and more for his unusually high ability to withstand pain and set lifting records in the weight room. It’s a big part of what makes the Norwegian the favorite for gold in the Olympic downhill on Sunday. “He’s always been like that,” teammate Kjetil Jansrud said. “For all the years that he’s been on the team he’s been the leading star when it comes t
Team Canada's presence in the Beijing Olympics opening ceremonies is a moment of triumph and pride. But it's also anchored by the sacrifices that made it possible.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers made sure things didn't go from bad to worse. Reserve guard Brandon Goodwin matched his career-high with 21 points, Jarrett Allen added 16 and Cleveland shook off an ugly road loss — and being without point guard Darius Garland — by rallying to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 93-90 on Monday night. The Cavs, who played poorly in a 10-point loss at Detroit on Sunday, were without Garland due to a sore lower back. Cedi Osman started for Garland and finished with a care
Belgian athlete Kim Meylemans took to social media to share a tear-filled video while in isolation at the Olympic Games.