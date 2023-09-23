High School Playbook | Week 6 highlights, recaps | Part 1
Laguna Creek High School hosted River City in KCRA 3's High School Playbook Game of the Week.
Laguna Creek High School hosted River City in KCRA 3's High School Playbook Game of the Week.
Dolph Ziggler and Shelton Benjamin are among wrestlers released from their contracts after UFC merger.
Our analysts want a piece of the Vikings-Chargers high-powered matchup in fantasy lineups. What else are they backing this week?
Here's how Miguel Cabrera's gift from the Oakland A's compares to other farewell tour gifts throughout history.
After falling just short of a Ryder Cup slot, Keegan Bradley talks about the heartbreak and the what-ifs.
The Lightning and Steven Stamkos may belong together, but it won't be easy to get an extension done with so many factors at play.
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is embarking on a new chapter of his life. The 32-year-old from Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que., has officially announced his retirement from professional football. Duvernay-Tardif played six NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2014 to 2019, and then parts of two seasons, in 2021 and 2022, with the New York Jets. He was selected by Kansas City in the sixth round of the NFL draft in 2014 after playing at McGill University from 2010 to 2013. The offensive linesman, who re
Who are fantasy managers freaking out about most heading into Week 3's action? Andy Behrens seeks clarity over chaos.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry watched as Nick Chubb's season, and possibly his NFL career, ended with a hit bending Chubb's left knee the wrong direction. Yes, the three-time Pro Bowl running back had the same reaction as everyone else watching the grisly injury in real time. “It was tough to see and especially the type of player he is,” Henry said Thursday after only posting a string of broken-hearted and sad emojis on social media in response Monday night.
The beleaguered Blue Jays starter will not see game action again until 2024 as a dramatic campaign comes to a close.
Which players should we temper expectations for in fantasy Week 3?
Ben's first season of football comes months after Brady's decision to retire from the NFL
TNT's four NHL analysts will return for network's third season of national hockey coverage.
World champion sets fastest time in opening practice for Japanese Grand Prix.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don reveals his lineup advice for every game on the Week 3 slate, along with some key DFS tips.
The Russian winger has left Vancouver Canucks training camp according to the team, but is expected to return within the coming days.
Beijing denies claims three Indian fighters are unable to enter China for the Asian Games.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick believes the hit that ended B rowns running back Nick Chubb's season on Monday night was unfortunate but not dirty. Fitzpatrick dove at Chubb's legs in an effort to stop the Cleveland star near the Pittsburgh goal line early in the second quarter of what eventually became a 26-22 Steelers victory. Chubb had Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb on his back when Fitzpatrick struck Chubb's left leg. The leg stayed planted on the Acrisure Stadium turf
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs tore the ACL in his left knee in practice Thursday, a major setback for a defense off to a great start in 2023. The team said an MRI confirmed the ACL tear and that while there was no timetable for a return, the 2021 All-Pro was expected to miss the rest of the season. Diggs was seen leaving the team's headquarters on crutches. He had his first interception of the season in last week's 30-10 victory over the New York Jets. Diggs is tied
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent stats to know heading into Week 3's action.
With six of their final nine games against the Rays, the Blue Jays will need to fare well against their AL East rival to make the postseason.