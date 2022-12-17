high school hoops

CBC

Like many of his fellow Moroccan Canadians, Khalid Arriani of Kelowna, B.C., is proud the national soccer team from his country of origin has finally made it to a FIFA World Cup semifinal. The team is facing off against France later today for a chance to play against Argentina for the championship. "That's amazing [for Morocco being] the first African and Arab team to reach the semifinals — it's quite an achievement," Arriani said. The North African nation has played in five World Cups but never