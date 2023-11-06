High school football playoffs in full swing

Associated Press

Dak Prescott got all the help he needed — thanks to a startling 56 yards of Eagles’ penalties — to deliver the Cowboys to the brink of an extraordinary victory that would have kept them in the mix for the top spot in the NFC. The Cowboys fell oh-so short. About 5 yards shy, in fact, of the go-ahead touchdown when CeeDee Lamb was wrapped up by Darius Slay in the final seconds that sealed Dallas’ 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.