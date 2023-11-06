High school football playoffs in full swing
New Hampshire high school football playoffs are in full swing.
Dak Prescott got all the help he needed — thanks to a startling 56 yards of Eagles’ penalties — to deliver the Cowboys to the brink of an extraordinary victory that would have kept them in the mix for the top spot in the NFC. The Cowboys fell oh-so short. About 5 yards shy, in fact, of the go-ahead touchdown when CeeDee Lamb was wrapped up by Darius Slay in the final seconds that sealed Dallas’ 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will undergo an MRI on Monday after injuring his right knee in Sunday's 30-6 loss at the Las Vegas Raiders. Coach Brian Daboll said an X-ray showed “nothing wrong,” but would wait until the results of additional tests before making any definitive judgments. “We'll see where it's at,” Daboll said. Jones went down awkwardly on the first play of the second quarter and untouched while dropping back to pass and then grabbed his knee. He first
Josh McDaniels reportedly couldn't let anyone imply that the Patriots were ever anything less than stellar, even when his Raiders job was in serious jeopardy.
The tight end now has a career total of 10,941 receiving yards, surpassing Tony Gonzalez's previous record by one
An attacker was unpleasantly surprised when Javier Baez, a former MMA fighter, subdued him with a massive body slam and choke on pavement.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Scottie Barnes scored 17 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and had 11 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors overcame a 22-point deficit to force overtime and beat the San Antonio Spurs 123-116 on Sunday. Dennis Schroder and O.G. Anunoby each had 24 points to help Toronto win for the first time on the road this season. Keldon Johnson had 26 points, Zach Collins added 21 points and 11 rebounds and Victor Wembanyama had 20 points for San Antonio. The Spurs had won two in a row. T
Sometimes the right move isn't the cheap move.
A former teammate of Kyle Beach says Brad Aldrich “groomed, harassed, threatened and assaulted” him during the 2009-10 season.
Timothy Liljegren was placed on long-term injured reserve as a result of Brad Marchand's questionable hit.
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most often in trade rumors over the previous week, including Zach LaVine.
The MMA community reacted to Jailton Almeida's one-sided but underwhelming win over Derrick Lewis at UFC Fight Night 231.
The Blue Jays aren't the favourites to land Shohei Ohtani, but it sounds like they'll be in the mix.
The six remaining living UFC 1 tournament members reunited for a 30th anniversary dinner to reflect on their pioneering night in 1993.
The significance of this Chiefs game is far different in Germany than back home in KC.
Lando Norris finished second, with Fernando Alonso third.
Some of NASCAR's star drivers made it crystal clear that Friday night's crash-filled Truck Series finale was an embarrassment for the sport. “I was not impressed,” Martin Truex Jr. said. The race was lambasted by top Cup Series drivers on Friday night for its messy completion, which included Carson Hocevar wrecking Corey Heim, which cost Heim the championship.
KELOWNA, B.C. — Brad Gushue lost his opening game at the Pan Continental Curling Championship and brushed it off by saying as long as his Canadian squad didn't lose the last one he'll be OK. Gushue, of St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, turned in a brilliant performance on Saturday and won the gold medal at Kelowna Curling Club by beating Jongduk Park of South Korea 8-3 in nine ends. It is the second straight gold medal at the Pan Continental Curling Championships for the Canadian quartet. G
Joey Votto's 22-year relationship with the Reds came to an inglorious end Saturday with the announcement the Reds declined his 2024 option.
Allow us to play armchair GM for a moment with these blockbuster deals.
Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa visited the Interlagos track where the Brazilian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, but did not get Formula One drivers or team executives to openly support his claims that he was “robbed” of the 2008 title, which he lost by one point to Lewis Hamilton. Massa has hinted he will take the case to court if governing body FIA and Formula One Management do not make a decision regarding the Singapore Grand Prix of that year, when Nelson Piquet Jr. crashed deliberately to help his then-Renault teammate Fernando Alonso to win the race.