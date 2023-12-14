High School coaches search for equal pay
Keiser football finds themselves 1 win away from a national title.
Keiser football finds themselves 1 win away from a national title.
White offered no date when asked about the Irishman’s return to the Octagon
Roger Goodell stood up for NFL officials when asked about their offsides call against Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
John Herdman says he should have stepped down as Canada coach ahead of last year's World Cup in Qatar. Herdman, who announced in late August that he was leaving Canada to take over Toronto FC, says he should have left in the wake of his sister Nicola's suicide in May 2022. Herdman said he was persuaded by others to continue with Canada. The Canadian men, under Herdman, had qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 36 years with a win over Jamaica that March. "It really hurt us … I'v
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes knows he didn’t show great sportsmanship Sunday following the Chiefs’ 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
One of golf's most recent cheating controversies involved a golfer at a PGA Tour Canada tournament admitting that he lied on his scorecard.
This season, like most after Tom Brady left New England, has been rough for the Patriots.
HoopsHype ranks the five NBA players who have appeared most often in trade rumors over the previous week.
'The Voice" pares down to five finalists and one elimination was especially shocking.
Former Steelers star Ben Roethlisberger didn't hold back when talking about the team's culture and the decision-making of head coach Mike Tomlin.
A skier at Heavenly Resort in South Lake Tahoe on Sunday captured footage of his near-collision with a large black bear that charged in front of him as he descended the slope.
Longtime Giants star Buster Posey says the perception of San Francisco may be hurting the team in free agency.
Connor McDavid has played for five coaches in his nine NHL seasons. He's watched four walk out the door. "It's very hard," the Edmonton Oilers captain said of a bench boss getting fired. "Professional sports, people sometimes forget the human side of it. There's a relationship there. "These are people with families and it's hard." It's also a part of the high-stakes game. But how does the relationship change between a player, especially one in the leadership group like McDavid, who experienced J
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Draymond Green getting ejected for a flagrant foul on Jusuf Nurkic.
Reports claim that Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson turned down a two-year, $48 million deal to stay with the Warriors. What is he worth?
The former NFL stars joked about their infamous tossing of the Lombardi trophy across boats after winning Super Bowl LV
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants made three offers to Shohei Ohtani, including a final proposal that president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi called "very comparable if not identical” to the record $700 million, 10-year contract the Japanese two-way star agreed to with the rival Los Angeles Dodgers. Ohtani spent two hours with the Giants for a ballpark meeting with Zaidi, Greg Johnson, former catcher Buster Posey and new manager Bob Melvin on Dec. 2. Zaidi said San Francisco in
True North Sports and Entertainment has recruited Manitoba businesspeople to sell season tickets for the Winnipeg Jets.True North invited business leaders to Canada Life Centre on Tuesday as part of an effort to expand its season-ticket base, spokesperson Krista Sinaisky said.At the meeting, True North chief revenue officer Norva Riddell invited businesspeople from Winnipeg and elsewhere in Manitoba "to promote season ticket memberships to their respective business and personal networks," Sinais
Need to dig deep in a must-win Week 15? Scott Pianowski offers up a list of his top fantasy sleepers.
It's time to make some hard cuts that are as cold as ice. Here are five players ready to go to make room for waiver wire moves.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was suspended indefinitely by the NBA on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after he hit Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face and received a Flagrant 2 foul and ejection. The league announced the penalty handed down by operations chief Joe Dumar and said the suspension begins immediately. “He will be required to meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play,” the league said. ___ AP NBA: https://apnews.com/h