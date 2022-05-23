High Point: Police chase stolen vehicle, arrest man for firearm, fleeing, kidnapping

Yahoo Entertainment

Johnny Depp was expected to return to the witness stand on Monday as his defamation trial against Amber Heard enters the sixth week. At the last minute, Yahoo Entertainment confirmed the actor would not be called by the Aquaman star's legal team. "Calling Depp back to the stand would be as relevant to us as a bicycle to a fish," a source close to Heard tells Yahoo. "Everything Depp has testified up to this point has been irrelevant to the heart of this case, and there's no reason to believe it would be any different now."