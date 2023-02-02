High number of federal contracts awarded to McKinsey under scrutiny
The skyrocketing value of federal contracts awarded to one consulting firm, McKinsey & Company, was under the microscope during a parliamentary committee hearing Wednesday.
The skyrocketing value of federal contracts awarded to one consulting firm, McKinsey & Company, was under the microscope during a parliamentary committee hearing Wednesday.
Daniels mocks one-time president for using wrong grammar in Truth Social post
Photo by Win McNamee/Getty ImagesFormer President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate com
The former British prime minister said it seems like Republicans are "frightened of a guy called Tucker Carlson."
"The Daily Show" correspondent found some truly wild beliefs among the ex-president's supporters.
Spencer Platt/GettyPrisoners recruited by Russia’s Wagner Group to fight in Ukraine seem to be increasingly realizing they’ve been duped, and that no one ever counted on bringing them back alive.One inmate recruited by the group back in November has absconded from his team in Ukraine’s Luhansk region and fled to Russia by bus and ride-sharing app, where he says he is now hiding out in fear of revenge.“We thought we’d be equal with the hired fighters, that we wouldn’t be any different, but in rea
Rob Bauer replied 'we are ready' when asked if the US-led organisation was prepared for a confrontation with Russia.
Donald Trump's new lawyer in the case, Joe Tacopina, has experience representing the Washington Commanders as well as rappers like Meek Mill.
A lawyer for President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, asked the Justice Department in a letter Wednesday to investigate close allies of former President Donald Trump and others who accessed and disseminated personal data from a laptop that a computer repair shop owner says was dropped off at his Delaware store in 2019. In a separate letter, Hunter Biden’s attorneys also asked Fox News host Tucker Carlson to retract and apologize for what they say are false and defamatory claims made repeatedly about him on-air, including implying without evidence that he had unauthorized access to classified documents found at his father’s home. The request for a criminal inquiry, which comes as Hunter Biden faces his own tax evasion investigation by the Justice Department, does not mean federal prosecutors will open a probe or take any other action.
Fewer children = fewer workers = a shrinking economy. China's declining population will have catastrophic ripple effects on the global economy.
When Donald Trump left office in early 2021, he was apparently on much thinner financial ice than almost anyone knew.That revelation, which three accounting experts confirmed upon reviewing Trump’s 2020 tax return, may help explain some of the financial and political moves the former president has made in the intervening years. Snowballing legal fees, along with other possible legal settlements and judgments, threaten to consume the
The soldier told CNN he fought waves of these mercenaries for 10 hours in a fierce battle for the town of Bakhmut.
SPUTNIK / AFPRussia’s Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov informed Russian President Vladimir Putin that more than 9,000 reservists were illegally mobilized in the war against Ukraine, according to the president’s office.“Through the efforts of supervision, more than nine thousand citizens who were illegally mobilized were returned home, including those who, due to their health, should not have been mobilized in any way,” Krasnov said in a meeting with Putin, the transcript of which was shared on Tu
Member of Parliament and former interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen has resigned her seat in the House of Commons. Bergen, 58, has represented the Manitoba riding of Portage—Lisgar since 2008. She served as interim leader of the Conservatives and leader of the Opposition from February to September 2022. Prior to that, she served as deputy leader of the Conservatives. In a video posted to Twitter Wednesday, Bergen said she has submitted a letter of resignation, "ending an incredible and ve
"They brought two prisoners who refused to go fight and they shot them in front of everyone," he told CNN.
After answering preliminary questions, Trump used an introductory statement to characterize the investigation as a "witch hunt."
Scott EisenMAGA-boosting radio host John Fredericks has turned on Donald Trump, telling the former president in no uncertain terms on Tuesday that “nobody cares” about his petty media feuds and “grievances” anymore.Fredericks, a longtime supporter of the twice-impeached ex-president, largely took issue with how Trump has seemingly ignored political issues while focusing his attention on far-fetched lawsuits and complaints about “fake news.” Additionally, Fredericks grumbled about Trump privately
A pro-Kremlin party told members to compare the conflict in Ukraine to the Battle of Stalingrad, which cost the lives of 2 million in World War II.
"It's scary when you're in the dark, cold water and you know that there is a huge dolphin somewhere out there," a former US Navy SEAL told Insider.
In the years ahead, US Marine Corps units designed for fighting around islands will spend more time training with Japanese and Philippine forces.
Ukraine's defense minister said Wednesday that Ukrainian lives will be saved by a sophisticated air-defense radar that France is supplying and which is powerful enough to spot incoming missiles and exploding drones in the skies over all of Ukraine's capital and its surrounding region. The minister, Oleksii Reznikov, was so enthusiastic about what he called Ukraine's new “electronic eyes” that he quickly coined a nickname for the Ground Master 200 radar — the “Grand Master."