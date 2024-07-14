How high could Home Run Derby dingers land at Globe Life Field?

Yahoo Sports senior MLB analysts Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman check in from 2024 MLB All-Star festivities in Arlington, Texas and take a tour of some of the interesting places in the outfield where home runs could end up.

George Housman.

Jake wins Yahoo Sports here at Globe Life field ahead of the home run derby.

And we are going to preview it by going around this ballpark in the outfield and show you where they might be hitting the baseballs.

It's exactly like cribs except we don't live here and it's a baseball stadium, but we're still gonna take you all around to see the places where home runs will certainly land.

Ok. Our first stop on our home run derby tour is the left center field concourse.

Now, while we have not seen someone hit a ball to this beyond the second deck section in a game, Jose Abreu, actually, last year came pretty close and makes me believe we will be seeing some home runs up here during the derby in a couple of days.

This is gonna be filled with people jumping for home run balls and I agree with you, we will see some that reach this point.

What's interesting is that the bottom of this section over here, there's about a 30 ft gap between the lower end of it and the fence and then between the fence and the lower bowl, there's like this 10 ft abyss that is just a dirt pit of nothing.

And we're gonna see a bunch of home run balls that just land there and don't even reach the stand right with six right handed hitters in this derby.

There are gonna be a lot of balls that fans are.

00 no, not quite.

But up here is where the fun is going to be.

This is where the real chaos is because if you get it up here, you're hitting at 4 74 80 plus.

But the real question is, can they go even higher?

We are here down the left field line at Globe Life field.

It is 329 ft to the fence from home plate.

Now we are another 150 ft beyond that in the upper, upper, upper, upper deck.

Yes, we have never seen a ball in a game go really anywhere close to this high up, but we got six right handed hitters in this home run derby field and I would like to see them try when you say upper deck, this is about as upper as it gets in this ballpark.

It would be, it's pretty hard to believe that someone's gonna hit it up here, but I would like to see them try and we would not be doing our job if we didn't, you know, Trek all the way up here and say what if, what if humans put a man on the moon.

We get a baseball up here.

Come on, Pete, I hope we are 407 ft away from home plate in dead center field above the batter's eye.

That is about 40 to 50 ft up in the air and only one player has ever hit a baseball up here.

It was Sean Murphy.

Uh He did a few years back.

It is proof, it is evidence that it is possible and we've seen a good number of home runs kind of clang off the top of the batter side.

So I do expect to see some home runs up here in center field.

Just how many we will see.

This is pretty far and pretty high up.

That being said the high school kids are hitting right now and I don't feel completely safe.

All right, let's finish up by taking a look at right field, which unfortunately is a little bit one note.

Now, what I mean by that is from where we're standing to the foul pole, pretty much one enormous slope of seeing.

It doesn't offer a whole lot of variety.

Yes, that said if you are hitting it to the top of this section and right, you are hitting it pretty, pretty far, however aesthetically, what do we want to see?

We want to see for deck home runs.

Joey Gallo is the one that has come closest to hitting it to the second deck here, uh, in right field.

However, we don't have a lot of left handed hitters in this derby.

Just gunner Henderson Jose Ramirez, maybe switch hitting.

I hope we see it gunner the pressures on you.

My guy.

Now, my overall thoughts about this park for a home run derby park, I would say home runs between like 390 and 430 ft are all gonna look pretty similar.

However, anything in the true upper echelon like 4 74 80 is that those are gonna really appear on spring with the upper deck situation?

Yes.

Yes.

Jaws will be dropped on Monday night, don't you worry, it's still the home run derby.

We're very excited and I can't wait to see all those dingers.