'High Cost of Loving': Which cities are most expensive in which to celebrate Valentine's Day?

IN THE PRESS - Tuesday, February 14: We look at the Chinese and American newspapers which trade barbs over the US shooting down three unidentified objects which haven't been linked to a suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down over the US earlier this month. Also: anger and animosity in French parliament as debates begin on controversial pension reforms. Finally, find out the most expensive cities in which to celebrate Valentine's Day, according to The Economist's 'Cost of Loving' index!



