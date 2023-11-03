High Commissioner for Peace Calls for 'Immediate Release' of Liverpool Midfielder's Father by the ELN

Danilo Rueda, Colombia’s High Commissioner for Peace, called on Thursday, November 2, for the “immediate release” of Luis Manuel Diaz, father of Liverpool midfielder’s Luis Diaz.

This appeal came following a statement by Otty Patino, Head of the Government delegation negotiation with the ELN group, announcing that the armed group was responsible for Diaz’s abduction on Saturday, October 28. Both Luis Diaz’s parents were kidnapped in Barrancas, near the border with Venezuela, local media said.

Cilenis Marulanda, Luis’s mother, was rescued a few hours after, Colombia’s National Police said.

The ELN and the Colombian government started their third round of peace negotiations on June 9, 2023, local media said. A six-month bilateral ceasefire, starting on August 9, was announced. Credit: Colombia’s High Commissioner for Peace via Storyful