A high chance for tropical development in the Caribbean

People's misuse of the batteries powering the city's e-bikes, e-scooters, and hoverboards have resulted in an increase in dangerous fires such that Toronto Fire is offering advice on how to keep yourself safe.Lithium ion batteries are rechargeable batteries that pack enough energy to power small electric vehicles.And while they're generally safe, if you mistreat or misuse lithium ion batteries they can overheat, go into "thermal runaway," and catch fire — "a very quick and violent failure," Toro