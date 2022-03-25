Hidden Walnuts Entice Hungry Squirrel Into Umbrella Photoshoot

A Belgian videographer captured footage of a squirrel handling an umbrella, cleverly using some walnuts to get the animal’s attention.

This moment, captured by “squirrel photographer” Niki Colemont, and served up in slow motion, shows the squirrel wrestling with the umbrella while trying to retrieve the walnuts.

Colemont told Storyful that he has recorded over 3,000 hours of squirrel footage since 2016.

“I hope to inspire others to go out and enjoy nature as it has so much to offer, especially during unexpected moments, which makes it all the more special experience to be there and enjoy it,” Colemont told Storyful.

Thankfully, the squirrel also got to enjoy this particular photoshoot, eventually getting the walnuts that had attracted its attention. Credit: Niki Colemont via Storyful