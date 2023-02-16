Hidden cameras capture birth of rare tiger twins at Chester Zoo
A pug named Cupcake was taken during a cougar attack on Saturday evening.
EDMONTON — Some scientists and conservation groups say crucial expertise within Alberta Environment and Protected Areas is being broken up and dispersed to ministries that may not share the same priorities. They say the United Conservative Party government is in the process of hiving off most of the remaining functions of the Alberta Fish and Wildlife department from Alberta Environment and Protected Areas to other ministries. Scientists who allocate wildlife harvests from fishing limits to hunt
There could be damaging winds and tornadoes from Texas to Alabama and up to Ohio. Whiteout conditions are likely across the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles, Kansas and southern Nebraska. Snowfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour accompanied with high winds.
From double-digit warmth in the south to double-digit centimetres of snowfall in the north -- the ultimate seasonal divide will take hold of Ontario this week.
Electric cars don’t have nearly enough charging points. There is hardly a place to store the electricity when a gale is blowing through the wind farms. There aren’t enough engineers to install all the heat pumps the targets demand – and even if there were there probably wouldn’t be enough power to keep them all running.
Stunning footage captured by a wildlife photographer Wesley Aston shows adorable family of black bears grazing along a hillside in Yellowstone National Park.Aston filmed three bear cubs following their mother as they climbed up trees and stumbled across a rocky hill.Aston told Storyful that he and his wife spotted the family in May of 2018 while they were stuck in a traffic jam caused by bears blocking the road ahead. Credit: Wesley Aston via Storyful
Five females and seven male cheetahs will be flown from South Africa to India on Saturday.
Now is not a good time to be working in Britain’s car industry. Nobody said the shift to electric vehicles was going to be smooth, but the true scale of the disruption is only just starting to be understood.
The incident came a day after massive protests against the new far-right government gripped Jerusalem.
Footage shows a dead whale that washed ashore in Manasquan, New Jersey. Source: Mike Mangan/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX
Bitter cold, rain and snow blew across much of the Southwest U.S. on Tuesday, closing stretches of interstate and state highways in northern Arizona where as much as a foot (30 centimeters) of snow was possible and even colder weather on the way. A winter storm warning remains in effect into Wednesday evening for much of northern Arizona and New Mexico, the National Weather Service said. A 40-mile (64-kilometer) stretch of northbound Interstate 17 from Lake Montezuma north to Flagstaff was closed Tuesday evening.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 rattled Romania Tuesday, the second tremor of similar magnitude to shake the country in 24 hours. No serious damage was reported in either case. The quake was reportedly felt in the capital, Bucharest, and the northern city of Cluj in the north.
An onslaught of snow across Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador is making for a messy morning, as tough road conditions have led to a string of cancellations and delays in both provinces. Between 30 and 45 centimetres of snow was expected for eastern Newfoundland and the province's south coast on Tuesday. In Nova Scotia, Cape Breton was getting hit the hardest by the storm, with over 30 centimetres on the ground by Tuesday morning. In Halifax, at least 15 centimetres had fallen overnight.
The British Columbia government announced new measures Wednesday it says will better protect old growth by working with First Nations while it ramps up investments to encourage innovation in an industry that has been plagued by job losses. The province says it's expanding the logging deferral of old-growth forests to 2.1 million hectares, up from 1.7 million reported last spring, while bringing in new innovations to better care for forests. "That's an area equal to more than 4,000 Stanley Parks,
MPs are questioning the federal government about its sizable investments in carbon capture following new research on the state of the technology in Canada. In question period Friday, NDP MP Laurel Collins said the Liberals’ investment in carbon capture is a “flawed approach” and a direct result of them “listening to Big Oil.” Carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) — whereby climate-warming pollution is captured directly from industrial processes — is lauded by some as a key component of
Animals are dying in East Palestine, Ohio, days after officials conducted a "controlled release" of several toxic chemicals onboard a derailed train.
Zoo animals in Brookfield, Illinois, enjoyed heart-shaped fruit and enrichment treats to celebrate Valentine’s Day, footage shared on February 14 shows.“This week, several of Brookfield Zoo’s animals were treated to heart-shaped enrichment,” the Brookfield Zoo told Storyful. “Even the Zoo’s dolphins, who are temporarily in Minnesota while their habitat is being renovated, received some enrichment ice treats.”Video and images show porcupines Norm and PJ enjoying treats made of biscuits and gelatin, grey seals, including one named Kiinaq, getting frozen gelatin treats, and a three-year-old pygmy hippo and Galapagos turtles receiving heart-shaped watermelon bites. The zoo’s bottlenose dolphins are currently temporarily residing in Minnesota, and received ice treats “made for the marine mammals.”According to a press release, “The animal care staff is always thinking of ways to physically and mentally stimulate the animals at Brookfield Zoo. One way is by providing them with a variety of different enrichment and food items they normally do not receive on a regular basis.” Credit: CZS-Brookfield Zoo via Storyful
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Weeks after powerful storms dumped 32 trillion gallons of rain and snow on California, state officials and environmental groups in the drought-ravaged state are grappling with what to do with all of that water. State rules say when it rains and snows a lot in California, much of that water must stay in the rivers to act as a conveyer belt to carry tens of thousands of endangered baby salmon into the Pacific Ocean. But this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom asked state regulators
As the state gets drier, and wildfires climb to higher elevations, snow is melting faster and earlier than before — even in the middle of winter.