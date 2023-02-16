Hidden cameras capture birth of rare tiger twins at Chester Zoo

Storyful

Zoo animals in Brookfield, Illinois, enjoyed heart-shaped fruit and enrichment treats to celebrate Valentine’s Day, footage shared on February 14 shows.“This week, several of Brookfield Zoo’s animals were treated to heart-shaped enrichment,” the Brookfield Zoo told Storyful. “Even the Zoo’s dolphins, who are temporarily in Minnesota while their habitat is being renovated, received some enrichment ice treats.”Video and images show porcupines Norm and PJ enjoying treats made of biscuits and gelatin, grey seals, including one named Kiinaq, getting frozen gelatin treats, and a three-year-old pygmy hippo and Galapagos turtles receiving heart-shaped watermelon bites. The zoo’s bottlenose dolphins are currently temporarily residing in Minnesota, and received ice treats “made for the marine mammals.”According to a press release, “The animal care staff is always thinking of ways to physically and mentally stimulate the animals at Brookfield Zoo. One way is by providing them with a variety of different enrichment and food items they normally do not receive on a regular basis.” Credit: CZS-Brookfield Zoo via Storyful