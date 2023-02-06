Hiatus Cheesecake goes to next level with desserts

The owner of Baltimore's Hiatus Cheesecake is taking his business to the next level. Matthew Featherstone, founder of Hiatus Cheesecake, added his homemade strawberry crumbles onto cakes while frosting others in preparation for a big batch of cheesecakes to go out to Baltimore-area Whole Foods stores. And, with 13 different varieties, there's something for everyone. Featherstone started his business in 2016 after working in the restaurant business for years. But it really all began when he was a child, watching and eating his mother's baked goods.