A local inn on Indian Shores Beach was recently featured on one of HGTV’s popular shows. Husband-wife duo Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt build custom, move-in-ready homes in Tampa in only 100 days. During a two-episode special called “100 Day Dream Home: Beachfront Hotel,” the couple renovated a 75-year-old hotel on Indian Shores Beach. The special featured the Sunburst Inn and aired in May, leading up to the season premiere.