Hey, we know he loves playing at Cleveland Browns Stadium

The Canadian Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Drake? Allen Iverson? No, just a new-look Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins quarterback emerged from the bye week wearing his curly hair in cornrows. When asked about his new appearance on Wednesday, he smirked. “The hair?” Tagovailoa said, “Oh, yeah, got them done last week. My hair was outrageous, so I thought if I didn’t braid it, or if it wasn’t long enough, then I’d just cut it. So I just thought I’d get it braided." Tagovailoa didn’t go as far to say that his ne