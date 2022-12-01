Hey Duggee blasts into space
BBC Studios has sent the Hey Duggee Transforming Duggee Rocket Toy beyond the Earth’s atmosphere into space. The toy earned its Space Badge as it travelled into space attached to a stratospheric balloon, powered by hydrogen gas, which is a sustainable alternative to helium. The 2-in-1 Transforming Duggee Rocket Toy, whereby astronaut Duggee can magically transform into a space rocket with loads of fun features and surprises, left Earth from a dedicated launch site in Ashbourne, Derbyshire. The Duggee Rocket travelled for an hour and a half, ascending through the Earth’s atmosphere and reaching space by 19km.