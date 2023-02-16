'Hey Buddy Run Off!' Canadian Man Struggles to Shoo Off Lynx Stealing Meat

A lynx in rural Manitoba, Canada, ignored the pleas of a man trying to save frozen meat he was slicing for his dog’s to eat.

Video originally shared to TikTok shows the man approach and try to negotiate with the lynx underneath his saw-machine.“Hey, seriously, I got meat to saw. Do you care?” The recorder asks the unfazed lynx.

The recorder told Storyful that it is not the first time that they have encountered one of the wild cats on their property and that they’re becoming a common occurrence during the winter month of February. Credit: Anonymous via Storyful