'Hey Bro, I Need That': Camper Finds Crab Stealing His Knife

A man camping on Komaka Island in Okinawa, Japan, was just in time to stop a coconut crab’s getaway after it had stolen his knife.

Michigan native Kyle King, who lives in Japan, said he fell asleep after setting up camp on the uninhabited island and was awoken by “scratching” sounds outside his tent at around 2 am.

When he went to investigate, he discovered the crab with his knife in its claws. “Hey bro. I’m gonna need that knife,” he joked.

The coconut crab is a nocturnal species of hermit crab and can weigh up to four kilos. Their claws have a powerful grip and they are also known as robber crabs. Kyle King sure found out why. Credit: Kyle King via Storyful