'He's a tough nut': Reid on Mahomes

Marc Trestman believes Nathan Rourke is in very good hands. Rourke, the CFL's top Canadian last season, signed a three-year deal Sunday with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 24-year-old Victoria native spent his first two seasons of pro football with the B.C. Lions after being bypassed in the 2021 NFL draft. Sophomore Trevor Lawrence, drafted first overall in 2021, is firmly entrenched as Jacksonville's starter. But Trestman, a former CFL and NFL head coach, said Rourke will benefit from not only w
CALGARY — The absence of last season's Norris Trophy winner, Cale Makar, didn't slow down the reigning Stanley Cup champions one bit. Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen scored two goals apiece to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night. “It's obviously impossible to replace Cale, the best D in the world. I think we came together as a team,” said Rantanen. "Just got to defend, that's what we have to focus on. "The goals are going to come." The goal
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens say forward Juraj Slafkovsky will be out three months with a lower-body injury. Montreal provided an injury update on several players Wednesday, a day after placing forwards Slafkovsky, Joel Armia and Jake Evans on injured reserve. Slafkovsky, the first-overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft, sustained the injury in Montreal's 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. The Canadiens said the injury does not require surgery. He has four goals and six assists in 39
Gary Trent Jr. and Brook Lopez got tangled up late as things got chippy in the Bucks win over the Raptors on Tuesday.
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday. Kuemper, who played for the Coyotes from 2017-21, improved to 6-1-3 against his former team. Strome, also a former Coyo
TORONTO — Rick Bowness made a promise when he turned his attention behind the bench. Having just retired, the journeyman centre would coach the way he wanted — the way he wished — he had been coached. Nearly four decades later, hockey has changed in countless ways. Bowness, however, kept his word to himself — and his teams. "The communication between a coach, and especially a borderline player like me, wasn't very good," he said looking back at his nine professional seasons that included a combi
VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to
TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov kept his team in the fight early. Auston Matthews — looking more and more like last season's 60-goal man — took control from there. The sniper scored twice early in the second period and Samsonov was stellar in making 37 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Thursday night. "Sammy was dialed in," Matthews said. "It's a big win for us, but the game could have definitely been a lot closer had it not been for him." And a lot closer if not for Tor
TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows are returning their coaching staff for the 2023 Major League Rugby season under head coach Peter Smith. Smith is entering his fifth season as an Arrows coach and the second at the helm. Rob Howley, the former Welsh international and British and Irish Lion scrum half, will serve as attack coach in his third campaign with the Arrows. Francois Ratier, formerly head coach of the Canada’s women's team and interim coach of the Canadian men, is defence and skills coach whil
Caitlin Kraemer says once Team Canada got its fifth goal in the women's under-18 world hockey championship game, she thought to herself, "Dang, we're about to become world champions." The 16-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., certainly made a name for herself in the tournament, scoring four goals in that gold medal game as Canada beat Sweden 10-0. She scored a hat trick in a span of 6:44 in the first period — the fastest in tournament history. Her fourth goal in the third period was her tournament-le
Anunoby is having a career-best season for the Raptors, so the asking price in any possible trade is understandably high.
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks signed defensive back Jamie Harry and receiver Danny Vandervoort to one-year contract extensions Tuesday. Both players are Canadians. Harry appeared in nine games for Edmonton last season after being released by the B.C. Lions. Vandervoort suited up for all 18 regular-season contests in 2022, registering eight receptions for 75 yards. A former B.C. Lion, Vandervoort has 12 catches for 154 yards and three touchdowns in 57 career regular-season games. This report by Th
MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Caufield’s season is over. The Montreal Canadiens announced Saturday the forward will require season-ending surgery on his right shoulder. The club didn’t give a specific date for the operation and added it will provide an update on Caufield’s recovery period following the procedure. The 22-year-old Caufield had 36 points, including 26 goals, in 46 games this season. The Canadiens also placed forward Jonathan Drouin on injured reserve retroactive to Monday while recalling fo
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers activated forward Evander Kane off long-term injured reserve ahead of their Tuesday night game against the visiting Seattle Kraken. Kane had been sidelined since sustaining a lacerated wrist in a Nov. 8 game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Kane has five goals and eight assists in 14 games this season. His return gives the Oilers' top-six forward group a significant boost as Edmonton looks to lock down a playoff berth over the second half of the NHL season. The Oil
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame football player Shannon Sharpe had a heated courtside conversation with Memphis Grizzlies players Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks and Morant’s father at the end of the first half Friday night in a nationally televised game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Fox Sports personality exchanged words with Brooks throughout the first half and then yelled at Morant on the final possession of the second quarter. After the halftime buzzer sounded, Brooks yelled at Sharpe and
CHICAGO (AP) — Seth Jones scored two goals, including the game-winner 2:24 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. Philipp Kurashev had a goal and two assists for Chicago, which was coming off an ugly 8-5 loss to Seattle. Connor Murphy also scored, and Petr Mrazek made 30 saves. Buffalo lost for the fifth time in six games. Tage Thompson, Victor Olofsson and Peyton Krebs scored for the Sabres, and Craig Anderson stopped 22 sho
TORONTO — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has been returned to available status after receiving care from the NHL and NHL Players' Association's player assistance program. McCarron entered the program on Dec. 11 for an unspecified reason. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counsellors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substanc
The 26-year-old defenseman and head coach John Tortorella addressed the decision after the game.
VANCOUVER — Steven Stamkos scored his 500th regular-season NHL goal on Wednesday — and then just kept scoring. The Lightning captain included the major milestone in a hat trick as Tampa Bay downed the Canucks 5-2 in Vancouver. "That's a game that you're gonna remember for forever, so to do that and have that story to tell for years to come was pretty special," Stamkos said. The 32-year-old centre took a slick pass from Alex Killorn and put a backdoor tap in past Vancouver Canucks goalie Spencer