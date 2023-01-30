Hero who stopped Monterey Park shooter honored

STORY: The 26-year-old who disarmed the Monterey Park shooter earlier this month was honored at a ceremony in California on Sunday.

Brandon Tsay was awarded a medal of courage by the city of Alhambra.

Tsay single-handedly wrestled the assault weapon off of the 72-year-old man who had opened fire at a Los Angeles-area dance studio, killing 11 people.

Tsay said he had known most of the victims personally.

"I realize that life is fragile. I feel that we as a community should spend our precious time reaching out to one another. Most of the victims I knew personally, they would always come by the dance studio, and I considered them friends. They were some of the most caring people I have ever met, and for them to be taken from us is such an excruciating experience.”

Tsay confronted the gunman - Huu Can Tran - when he barged into a second dance club in Alhambra.

After a 90-second struggle, Tran fled the scene... and was not seen again until Sunday morning when he shot himself behind the wheel of his van.

Tsay's actions have been credited with preventing further bloodshed.

“The start of the New Year has been extremely difficult, but we have the rest of the year to spread compassion and build back our community.”

The attack, which happened during Lunar New Year celebrations, has sent shockwaves through Monterey Park - a hub of the Asian-American community.

According to friends and media reports, Huu Can Tran had been a regular at the dance studio, giving informal lessons and even meeting his ex-wife there.