Hero bus driver saves seven-year-old boy from choking on coin

CBC

The fact the Saskatchewan government went outside its borders to find an expert to consult in crafting its controversial new education policy is being questioned by some critics.The policy to require parental consent for students under the age of 16 to change their names or pronouns at school was formulated and announced this summer, then challenged in court.After a Court of King's Bench judge granted a temporary injunction that halted the policy until a full hearing could be held, the governmen