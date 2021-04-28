Where you should go to stay safe during an earthquake
Earthquakes can be extremely dangerous, but with a little planning and know-how, you can greatly increase your chances of survival. Here's how.
Earthquakes can be extremely dangerous, but with a little planning and know-how, you can greatly increase your chances of survival. Here's how.
With Teddy going to Denver, the focus shifts at the top of the draft.
Once again, the 76ers are widely expected to be leading the charge for Kyle Lowry this summer.
The Canadiens announced Wednesday that the high-profile winger will take an indefinite leave of absence from the team for personal reasons.
According to Erving, LeBron isn't on his first or second team and the Hall of Famer explains why.
The five bedroom, six bathroom home comes with a stunning backyard view.
Butler also said that Lowry is his favorite player to compete against.
Less than three months before the Tokyo Olympics are set to open amid a global pandemic, organizers released their latest version of the "Playbook" for athletes on Wednesday.
Two Germans tested positive for COVID-19 in pre-tournament screening after arriving in Calgary.
It's an honest mistake, but TNT will need to quickly figure out who the NHL's best player is, and soon.
Coach John Tait stepped down Monday in the wake of an independent review that said the conduct did not fall within the policy’s definition of harassment or bullying.
Toronto's rich tradition of rewarding players who outperform initial expectations continues, with Freddie Gillespie reportedly inking a two-year deal.
The secondary scoring is there, but David Pastrnak’s uneven season and the lackluster performances in the bottom six have held the Bruins back.
A pair of Champions League semifinals get underway, with key clashes in Premier League and Serie A as well.
Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Drew Lock didn't have to wait around for the NFL draft to get the competition for his starting job that new general manager George Paton has been promising for months. Paton traded a sixth-round pick in this weekend's draft to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater on Wednesday. Paton might not be done, either. The Broncos own the ninth overall selection Thursday night and have had their eyes on several of the quarterback prospects rated a notch or two below Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and BYU's Zach Wilson, who are expected to go 1-2 to the Jaguars and Jets, respectively. “We’re really high on Drew,” Paton said at his pre-draft news conference last week. "I like seeing Drew here every morning when I come in. He’s working hard and trending in the right direction. As you know, he has a lot of talent. I think he’s becoming a better pro, but we’re still going to look at the quarterback position. I’ve said since I’ve gotten here that we want to bring in competition. That’s the goal, and we plan on doing that.” Bridgewater became available when the Panthers traded for former Jets QB Sam Darnold three weeks ago. Bridgewater went 4-11 as the Panthers' starter last year and struggled to win close games down the stretch. He completed 69.1% of his passes, throwing 15 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. Those numbers are better than Lock's. The third-year pro from Missouri tied for the league lead with 15 interceptions in 13 starts and his passer rating ranked 32nd in the NFL last season. He was 4-9 overall with 16 touchdown throws and is 8-10 in two years as Denver’s starter. After missing most of his rookie season with a thumb injury on his throwing hand, Lock missed 2 1-2 games with a rotator cuff injury to his throwing shoulder and another for COVID-19 tracing in 2020. Bridgewater has a 26-23 career record as a starter over his six seasons in Minnesota, New Orleans and Carolina. The Broncos have struggled for years to find a suitable replacement for Peyton Manning, who retired a month after Denver's 24-10 win over Carolina in Super Bowl 50 and is headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer. Manning's induction in Canton, Ohio, further highlights the franchise's serpentine search for a competent successor. The Broncos are the first team in NFL history to go five years without a playoff appearance following a championship parade, and they've had four consecutive losing seasons for the first time since ending a decade-long stretch of sub-.500 records in 1973. Among the washouts were first-round bust Paxton Lynch, the worst pick in former GM John Elway's tenure, trade dud Joe Flacco, and free agent flop Case Keenum. It was widely believed Bridgewater wouldn't become available until after the draft and maybe wouldn't join a new team until June. But, according to the NFL Network, the Panthers agreed to pay a portion of Bridgewater's salary in 2021. Bridgewater's three-year, $63 million contract signed last year calls for him to make $10 million guaranteed and up to $7 million more in 2021. The Panthers have the eighth overall pick in the draft and with Darnold in the fold can target other areas of need including offensive tackle, linebacker, tight end or cornerback. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Arnie Stapleton, The Associated Press
Ruiz, who literally ate, drank and partied his way out of the championship, is a fat man no more.
TORONTO — The Canadian Premier League, which had hoped to begin play May 22 on the Victoria Day long weekend, says it is pushing back the kickoff date for its third season."Clearly the country is struggling through a third wave of the pandemic and we need to adjust accordingly," commissioner David Clanachan said in an open letter to fans Wednesday. "We are going to delay the start of the season, but we are still completely focused and committed to playing our season."We have pivoted and we are working on a number of scenarios to adapt to the latest situation."Clanachan did not detail those options but said an update would be forthcoming May 15.Last year, the Canadian pro league staged the Island Games tournament in Charlottetown rather than a full season. The tournament ran Aug. 13 to Sept. 9 at the University of Prince Edward Island.Only four of the league's eight teams are currently in full training — Pacific FC, Cavalry FC, FC Edmonton and Atletico Ottawa (in Madrid). HFX Wanderers FC had been in full training but has been limited to working out in small groups due to tighter restrictions recently imposed in Nova Scotia.Defending champion Forge FC, York United FC and Valour FC have yet to be given the green light by local authorities to resume full training.This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2021 The Canadian Press
Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole spoke to chairman of Matchroom Sport Eddie Hearn about the upcoming title unification bout between Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders, how the Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua fight is coming together and what he thinks of Triller's foray into the boxing realm.
Brady's move to Tampa helped him surpass Mahomes and take back the top spot.
Andy Behrens is joined by NBC Sports Edge's Thor Nystrom to discuss the widely reported rumors that the Atlanta Falcons may be shopping wide receiver Julio Jones. If Jones were to land on a new team this season, what would be the best situation for the star wideout and fantasy managers alike? Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.