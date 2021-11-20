Here's how to make sure your backyard pool gets built and you aren't scammed

The Canadian Press
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 37 points and the Boston Celtics beat Los Angeles 130-108 on Friday night to spoil LeBron James’ return to the Lakers’ lineup. Marcus Smart had 22 points, and Dennis Schroder 21 to help Boston climb back to .500 at 8-9. Al Horford added 18 points, and Tatum had 11 rebounds. Anthony Davis led Los Angeles with 31 points, and James had 23 in 32 minutes. They each had six rebounds and two assists. James missed eight games with an abdominal strain, and the Lakers wen