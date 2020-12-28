Here's when you can expect your stimulus check
Yahoo Finance's Denitsa Tsekova joins Kristin Myers to break down the latest on stimulus checks.
Yahoo Finance's Denitsa Tsekova joins Kristin Myers to break down the latest on stimulus checks.
It's understandable why Brian Flores would stick with his rookie QB, but Ryan Fitzpatrick gives the Dolphins a better chance to win in Week 17.
The NBA levied the fine for violating the anti-tampering rule.
Ron Rivera wants his players to focus on “what's important, not what's interesting” with Washington facing another win-and-get-in game in the regular-season finale.Turns out, that's the same thing: Who starts at quarterback could very well determine if Washington makes the playoffs. The organization released 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins on Monday, and Rivera said either Alex Smith or Taylor Heinicke will get the nod at Philadelphia on Sunday night with the NFC East at stake.Rivera is “optimistic” Smith will be ready to play after missing the past two games with a strained right calf that has threatened to derail the season. Heinicke is now next in line after the team cut ties with Haskins, who committed three turnovers in a 20-13 loss to Carolina and twice this season broke COVID-19 protocols.Heinicke hadn't played since 2018 before relieving Haskins in the fourth quarter and going 12 of 19 for 137 yards and a touchdown pass against the Panthers, who were playing safe with a big lead.“I got a little more confidence in what I saw from Taylor and the way he controlled the tempo of the game, the decisions he made, getting us down there twice, giving us the opportunity twice, scoring one time," Rivera said.This would be just the second NFL start for Heinicke, a 27-year-old who played at Old Dominion and was taking online classes there to finish his engineering degree before Washington called and signed him in early December. He was initially in his words “the quarantine quarterback” after the Denver Broncos fiasco and now could be thrust into the starting role at the Eagles to get Washington into the playoffs.“Do I think he could handle it? Absolutely,” Rivera said. “I think he showed what I was hoping to see when he got his opportunity."In a perfect world for Washington, Smith will be ready to play and Heinicke serve as the backup. The team went 4-1 with Smith as the starter, and Rivera said his offence is more successful with the 36-year-old under centre because he manages the game better and doesn't commit mistakes typical of younger players.“You realize our turnover ratio is better and we protected the ball, and the ball has been consistently spread,” Rivera said. “I think that’s one of the important things that you have to have is that ball has to be shared to all the different receivers, to the running backs. When those guys are touching the ball and different guys are touching the ball, I think it helps the offence.”WHAT’S WORKINGWashington remains a second-half team, holding Carolina without points and scoring 10 to continue a season-long trend. It didn't add up to a comeback this time, but the offence and defence have improved after halftime for a while now.“When we come out in the second half and you're already warm in the game, you're feeling good, but you got to do that the first play of the game,” defensive end Chase Young said. "I feel like that’s the only way.”WHAT NEEDS HELPWashington's way has been starting slow in every facet of the game. Against Carolina, receiver Cam Sims said the defence did some things players weren't used to, and the defence took forever to warm up.A team with eyes on the playoffs won't last long — if it gets there — playing like this in the first half."We can’t wait until the second half to start fast, and that’s something we just know," Young said. "It’s something that we’ve been working on and we just got to get better at it.”STOCK UPYoung is already the youngest player in franchise history to be picked for the Pro Bowl and at 21 is the team's newest captain after replacing Haskins. His stock keeps rising, though, after forcing a fumble on a sack of Teddy Bridgewater and pumping up Heinicke when he entered the game.STOCK DOWNThe Haskins era is done in Washington, and it's unclear what's next for the Ohio State product. The 15th overall pick in 2019 is now in worse shape than Josh Rosen after Arizona moved on, given his off-field issues and lack of production.INJUREDAll eyes are on Smith's right calf — which is the same leg he broke the tibia and fibula two years ago, requiring 17 surgeries and a titanium rod to be inserted. But there's also top receiver Terry McLaurin's nagging ankle injury that forced him out against Carolina.KEY NUMBER0 — Points Washington has scored on its opening drive of a game, the fewest in a season since at least 2000. It would be the only time in the past 20 years a team has come up empty on its first possession in all 16 regular-season games if Washington fails to score on its opening drive at Philadelphia.NEXT STEPSGet Heinicke ready just in case Smith can't play. It helps that he knows offensive co-ordinator Scott Turner's system from their time together with Rivera in Carolina, but this would not be ideal against Jalen Hurts and the unpredictable Eagles.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLStephen Whyno, The Associated Press
Henrik Lundqvist said Monday he’s scheduled for open-heart surgery after tests revealed a heart condition that kept him from continuing to play goal in the NHL.
We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.
The Chiefs aren't going to be risking an injury in the finale.
Whether it's James Harden or the next star available, the Raptors will face challenges in finding the right fit.
The Montreal Canadiens have signed veteran winger Corey Perry to a one-year, US$750,000 contract.
They may not be remembered forever, but the Czech Republic world junior team has emerged as the feel-good story of the tournament.
Messi is free to start negotiating his exit in the January transfer window. He says he won't, but Manchester City rumors and their attendant possibilities for an MLS move won't quit.
Look around the NFL. There are plenty of QBs who aren't as talented as Haskins enjoying long careers. But they're also taking advantage of opportunities Haskins, to this point, hasn't.
NEW YORK — The NBA fined Philadelphia president of basketball operations Daryl Morey $50,000 on Monday for a since-deleted tweet about Houston’s James Harden that violated the league’s anti-tampering rule. A tweet was posted to Morey's account Dec. 20 in commemoration of the anniversary of another tweet he had sent commemorating Harden breaking Calvin Murphy’s record for most assists as a member of the Rockets. Morey was with the Rockets at that time. The tweet from this year was deleted. Typically, teams are prohibited from discussing players under contract to other teams and the NBA has warned clubs that it can be considered tampering. Harden has been mentioned in trade talks for several weeks. A tweet by Morey in 2019 led to major problems for the NBA and its relationship with China. He posted support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong. NBA games were not shown on CCTV, China's state broadcaster, for one year after that since-deleted tweet. The Associated Press
Not even another goal from talisman Olivier Giroud could give Chelsea coach Frank Lampard the change in fortune he needs, as his team drew 1-1 with Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday.That makes it just one win in the past five games for Lampard, who recruited heavily during the summer transfer window to mount a title challenge yet still seems unsure what his best side is. Sixth-place Chelsea is six points behind leader Liverpool, having played one game more than the defending champion.Giroud's goals late last season inspired Chelsea to secure a place in this season's Champions League and vindicated Lampard's decision to give the veteran France forward a run of games.After starting Tammy Abraham in the past two league outings, he went for Giroud this time and the Frenchman put Chelsea ahead with an excellent diving header from Ben Chilwell's cross in the 34th minute.But Villa showed its resilient streak to level through Anwar El Ghazi in the 50th minute and create further chances, with midfielder John McGinn's superb 25-minute strike rattling the crossbar in the 69th minute.Both sides are level on points with tough games coming up.Fifth-place Villa, which leads Chelsea on goal difference but has played two less games, travels to play Manchester United on Friday while Chelsea is set to host Manchester City on Sunday.That game could yet be in doubt, however, because Monday's match between Everton and City was called off amid City's growing coronavirus outbreak, which forced the team to close its training ground.This allowed Leicester to jump above Everton and into second place on goal difference, after scraping a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace thanks to a fine equalizer from Harvey Barnes in the 85th.Leicester trailed 1-0 after Wilfried Zaha's 58th minute goal and then almost won the match with the last attack of the game at Selhurst Park.But midfielder Ayoze Perez sliced a difficult chance over with prolific striker Jamie Vardy so close to reaching the ball before him.“I thought after we conceded the goal, some of our play, the speed of our game, was really good,” Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said. “We end up frustrated that we haven’t won the game.”MISSED CHANCESBut Rodgers may rue starting with Vardy on the bench.His replacement Kelechi Iheanacho had a penalty saved by goalkeeper Vicente Guaita in the 20th minute and then missed a free header from close range later in the game.Those misses proved costly when Palace opened the scoring with Zaha starting and finishing a move which Leicester struggled to read despite only two Palace players being involved.Zaha turned and accelerated in midfield and then played a pass down the right to Andros Townsend, whose deep cross to the back post was met by Zaha's crisp right-footed volley. His eighth Premier League goal doubled his tally from last season, and moved him just two behind his career-best tally of 10 two seasons ago.Barnes also finished well and once again from outside the penalty area, just like he had done in a 2-2 home draw with Manchester United last Saturday.This time, Barnes squirmed away from a couple of tackles and planted a low shot from about 20 metres into the bottom right, having struck the ball into the bottom left against United.COVID CASESHours before kickoff was due at Goodison Park, City announced a number of new positive coronavirus cases, and the Premier League said further testing would take place at City on Tuesday.Striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker had tested positive for COVID-19 along with two staff members on Christmas Day.It was the second Premier League match called off due to coronavirus cases after Newcastle’s game against Aston Villa earlier this month.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJerome Pugmire, The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Frank Gore reached a milestone on his final carry of the game — and maybe of his career.The 37-year-old New York Jets running back has a bruised lung that coach Adam Gase said Monday will keep Gore out of the season finale at New England on Sunday.Gore, who became the third player in NFL history to run for 16,000 yards, was hurt in the fourth quarter of the Jets' 23-16 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. It was originally called a chest injury by the team after Gore left, but tests revealed the lung contusion.“That's going to be one of those ones where he will not be available for a few weeks,” Gase said. “Obviously, with one game left, he won't be able to finish that last game.”Gore had 14 carries for 48 yards, leaving him at exactly 16,000 yards rushing. The third-leading rusher in NFL history is behind only Emmitt Smith (18,355) and Walter Payton (16,726). Gore has played in 240 games, a record for NFL running backs, over 16 seasons.Gore recently said he hadn't decided on whether this would be his final season, and would speak to his family during the off-season while weighing things. Gase said Gore hasn't discussed his plans beyond this season.Gore signed a one-year deal worth $1.05 million with the Jets last May and will be a free agent in the off-season.“You just never know,” said Gore, who turns 38 on May 14. “I've got to be real with myself, how teams think about my age. They might not want a 38-year-old running back on the team. It's tough because I don't know about next year.”Gore finishes this season with 653 yards rushing and two touchdowns, but a career-low 3.5 yards per carry. He also caught 16 passes for 89 yards, including a 6-yard reception on third down against the Los Angeles Rams that sealed the Jets' first victory of the season last week.Gore has also left a mark on his Jets teammates this season with his tireless work ethic and love for the game — even while the Jets were winless through the first 13 games.“He's amazing,” quarterback Sam Darnold said. “All the young guys on the team, including myself, look at him and you just want to embody everything that he shows on a day-to-day basis. It's so consistent, and that's why he's had such a long career. That's why he's had the career that he's had, is because he's so consistent day in and day out, regardless of circumstances. ..."I'm super happy to have played with him and super grateful to have played with him this year."With Gore sidelined for the finale, the Jets will use La'Mical Perine, Ty Johnson and Josh Adams against the Patriots.Gore, who overcame two torn ACLs in college at Miami, spent his first 10 NFL seasons in San Francisco, then three in Indianapolis, followed by one-year stints in Miami and Buffalo before joining the Jets.“He's helped keep these guys together, showed guys the right way to do things, and that's been great for that running backs room with the amount of young players we have in there,” Gase said. "The young players on the team, just in general, seeing him working day in and day out and understanding that no matter what your record is, how you're supposed to come to work, how you're supposed to practice, how you're supposed to play the game.“I can't say enough as far as what he's done by leading by example.”—More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press
Who deserves to be fantasy football's MVP for the 2020 NFL season?
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask will be without his top four targets in the Cotton Bowl against Oklahoma.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have botched the quarterback position repeatedly over the past two decades.Different owners, different general managers and different head coaches have made similar mistakes at the all-important spot, whether in the draft, in free agency or simply in deciding which guy to put on the field.The franchise is finally, at least seemingly, in a can’t-mess-this-up situation. The Jaguars (1-14) locked up the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft Sunday, gaining a stronghold on Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence the same day they set a team record for futility. Jaguars fans in every section of the stadium celebrated a 41-17 debacle to Chicago — the team’s 14th straight loss — and partied more in parking lots as the New York Jets won for the second straight week, a streak that essentially gifted the top choice to Jacksonville.The only thing standing in the way of the small-market team drafting Lawrence is the junior’s decision to turn pro. He said before Clemson’s opener that he was planning on this being his final season and even took part in the team’s senior day ceremony in late November.Jacksonville anxiously awaits his formal announcement.In the meantime, here’s a look at the floundering franchise’s most egregious errors at quarterback:—Extending Blake Bortles: Anyone who had watched Bortles play regularly knew he wasn’t the guy. But personnel chief Tom Coughlin and general manager Dave Caldwell still gave the flawed QB a three-year, $54 million extension following the 2017 season. He was released a year later.—Signing Nick Foles: The Jaguars gave Foles a four-year, $88 million deal in 2019 free agency that included $50.125 million guaranteed. Foles broke his collarbone in the season opener, was later benched and ultimately traded to Chicago.—Drafting Blaine Gabbert: Jacksonville traded up six spots to grab Gabbert in the 2011 draft, a move that stunned then-coach Jack Del Rio. Gabbert lost 22 of 27 starts in Jacksonville before getting traded to San Francisco.—Passing on Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson: Coughlin could have started his second stint in Jacksonville by bailing on Bortles and taking either Mahomes or Watson in 2017. Instead, he selected running back Leonard Fournette at No. 4.—Drafting Bortles: Caldwell raised eyebrows by choosing Bortles at No. 3 in 2014. He was far from a can’t-miss prospect coming out of UCF.—Rolling with Gardner Minshew: The Jaguars had 12 draft picks, including an extra first-rounder in 2020, and probably could have made a move up to land Justin Herbert. Instead, they stuck with Minshew, who was essentially benched twice this season.—Paying David Garrard: After upsetting Pittsburgh in the 2007 playoffs, Jacksonville gave Garrard a six-year, $60 million contract. He threw 53 touchdown passes and 38 interceptions over the next three years and was sacked 117 times.—Drafting Byron Leftwich: Jacksonville rushed to select Leftwich with the seventh pick after Minnesota and Baltimore failed to execute a trade that would have sent the Marshall quarterback to the Ravens. The Jags likely would have “settled” for Terrell Suggs.—Releasing Garrard: This was just awkward. Jacksonville cut Garrard days before the 2011 season opener and shortly after he was introduced as the team’s starting quarterback at a kickoff luncheon. The Jags had decided to go with Luke McCown and Gabbert.No one expects Lawrence to join the dubious list. He's a no-brainer, a slam-dunk pick and could be a game changer for the floundering franchise.WHAT’S WORKINGJacksonville is finding plenty of interest in its open general manager job. Former Houston executive Rick Smith, current ESPN analyst Louis Reddick, and former New York Giants GM Jerry Reese already have interviewed for the position.WHAT NEEDS HELPJacksonville has two first-round draft picks, including one from trading cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams, and needs a No. 1 receiver as well as lots of defensive help. The Jaguars have allowed at least 24 points in 14 consecutive games, an NFL record.STOCK UPMiddle linebacker Joe Schobert has 132 tackles, including 2 1/2 sacks, and three interceptions in his first season in Jacksonville. He signed a five-year, $53.75 million contract in free agency and will be a building block for the next regime.STOCK DOWNQuarterback Mike Glennon has two touchdowns and six turnovers in his last 10 quarters. Coach Doug Marrone declined to announce a starter Monday for the finale.INJUREDRunning back James Robinson (ankle) will try to return for the season finale. He needs 35 yards to break the NFL record for rushing yards by an undrafted rookie.KEY NUMBER16 — the jersey number Lawrence is expected to wear in Jacksonville.NEXT STEPSThe Jaguars are simply counting down the days until the draft.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLMark Long, The Associated Press
LONDON — Chelsea coach Frank Lampard remains under pressure after a 1-1 draw at home to Aston Villa on Monday left his team with just one win from its past five Premier League games.A fine header from veteran France forward Olivier Giroud put Chelsea ahead in the 34th minute at Stamford Bridge, but Dutch forward Anwar El Ghazi equalized early in the second half.Villa went close to a second goal when midfielder John McGinn hit the crossbar in the 69th minute, but Chelsea left back Ben Chilwell almost grabbed a dramatic winner deep into injury time when his superb volley from wide on the left fizzed just past the right post.The draw keeps fifth-place Villa one spot ahead of Chelsea on goal difference and one point behind fourth-place Manchester United, ahead of Friday's trip to Old Trafford.Lampard selected Giroud ahead of Tammy Abraham as he continued to rotate his central striker, having chosen Abraham in Saturday's 3-1 defeat at struggling Arsenal.Giroud started and finished a move for his ninth goal in 15 games overall this season.He received a pass with his back to goal, then fed Christian Pulisic with a deft flick and Pulisic instantly played the ball down the left flank to Chilwell. His quick cross was slightly low, but Giroud adjusted his body to twist and meet the ball with a thumping header into the bottom left corner.Poor defending gave Villa a soft equalizer, as El Ghazi was left alone at the back post to volley in a right-wing cross from Matthew Cash through goalkeeper Edouard Mendy's legs.Moments before McGinn’s superb shot, Chelsea captain César Azpilicueta found the net from close range, but his effort was ruled out because Pulisic was offside when taking a shot seconds earlier.Lampard brought on Germany forward Timo Werner for Giroud to give Chelsea's attack extra pace for the closing stages.But it was Villa who threatened more, and when striker Ollie Watkins headed the ball down for substitute Jacob Ramsey in the 82nd his curling shot from outside the box went just wide.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
Dabo Swinney caused quite a stir — especially in the state of Ohio — when he put Ohio State at No. 11 in his final ballot for the USA Today Coaches Poll.
Explore New England Patriots QB Cam Newton injury history in this immersive 3D experience.