Herd of Deer Cross Deserted Road Single File During Snowstorm in Southern Virginia

A herd of deer crossed a deserted road in a residential area of Marion, Virginia, in a single file line during the quiet of a snowstorm on January 3.

Michael Gibson, who filmed the video, told Storyful he spotted around 10 deer in his neighborhood that day.

The local National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning on Monday. Marion received about two and a half inches of snowfall during the storm, the weather service said. Credit: Michael Gibson via Storyful