Herbert Jones with an and one vs the Los Angeles Lakers

The NBA superstar's wife hit the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday
Trey Lyles and Brook Lopez were ejected late in the Sacramento Kings’ loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at Golden 1 Center.
Johnny Gaudreau was painfully close to re-signing with the Calgary Flames last offseason, according to a new report.
The news comes five days after police decided not to press charges against the NBA player after he appeared to flash a gun during an Instagram Live
TORONTO — Decorated Canadian curler Ryan Fry has indicated on his social media accounts he's stepping back from competitive curling. The 44-year-old from Winnipeg played third for the Brad Jacobs team that won an Olympic gold medal in 2014, a Canadian championship in 2013 and a world championship silver that same year. "An athlete never fully knows when it's time to quit because the true meaning of being an athlete is to never give up," Fry wrote Tuesday in a Twitter post. "I love curling with a
USA TODAY Sports is here with everything you need to know about the NBA playoffs, including odds and potential matchups.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton dazzled for the Milwaukee Bucks in a strong win over the Sacramento Kings that ended in chaos.
How is anyone supposed to block the 49ers this upcoming season? Teams have to gameplan on how to keep Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead at bay, but now the 49ers have added Javon Hargrave into the mix.
New York has gone all-in on the four-time MVP quarterback, can they grant his wishes?
Logan Ferriss had a dream fulfilled last week. Ferriss of Windsor has been battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia for 12 of his 13 years. Last week, the avid hockey player signed a one-day contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and skated around with his idols thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. "When we came I was really nervous," Ferriss said. "And when we sat down and talk to them I noticed that they were just normal guys. It was a lot of fun." Ferriss, along with Luke Coughlan, 17, Chayce T
The R&A and US Golf Association have been warned by the game’s predominant ball-maker Titleist that they will be turning back the game 30 years if they go through with their proposals to curtail the extreme length the modern pros are hitting it.
Alistair Overeem suspended by Glory Kickboxing after failed drug test.
Darren Waller made the Pro Bowl in 2020 but was limited by injuries the last two years.
An ankle injury did not prevent Daniil Medvedev beating Alexander Zverev, but it could yet stop him going any further at Indian Wells.
Mexico, USA and Canada are to jointly host the tournament which will feature 48 teams for the first time
Anthony Davis tries to take blame for the Lakers' loss to the Knicks on Sunday, but teammate Dennis Schroder says they win and lose as a team.
Interim Flyers GM Danny Briere is ready to kickstart a full rebuild in Philly, and No. 1 goalie Carter Hart could be one of many pieces on the way out.
TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe watched his team emphatically erase a two-goal deficit on Saturday night's big stage. The Maple Leafs head coach wasn't at all pleased with his team's follow-up performance 48 hours later. Alex Tuch scored twice in his return from injury Monday as the Buffalo Sabres battled back from down 2-0 in the second period to defeat Toronto 4-3. The Leafs are all but assured of finishing second in the Atlantic Division and are prepping for the playoffs, while the Sabres are despera
De Bruyne’s daring play has inspired Manchester City to some of their greatest knockout wins, but the Belgium has been benched as Pep Guardiola demands focus on the ‘simple things’
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the BNP Paribas Open on Monday, joining defending champion Taylor Fritz in the fourth round. Former NBA players Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash sat in the front row to see Alcaraz advance in the Southern California desert, where he was a semifinalist a year ago. The fourth-seeded Fritz routed Sebastian Baez 6-1, 6-2.