Henrik Lundqvist tops Hockey Hall of Fame class

Former New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist is certain to enter the Hockey Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. Lundqvist, a Vezina Trophy winner and Olympic gold medalist, ranks sixth in league history in wins (459), ninth in games played (887) and 17th in shutouts (64).

Video Transcript

JULIAN MCKENZIE: This next person, I'm just going to read their resume. But instead of you guessing the player first, just tell me if he should be in or not, and then we're going to guess the player. Gold medalists, silver medalist at the Olympics. Has won a Vezina. Has only been an NHL All-Star twice.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

64 career shutouts, which is good for 17th all time. Just tell me if they're a Hall of Famer or not.

OMAR: One more time. Sorry. One more time go through that.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Gold medalist. Silver medalist.

OMAR: OK.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: One-time Vezina Trophy winner. Two-time All-Star. 64 career shutouts, which is good for 17th all time.

OMAR: A lot of-- hmm.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Omar's thinking about this one really hard.

OMAR: 64 shutouts is frickin' sick.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: It is pretty sick. That's [? top 20 ?] of shutouts all time.

OMAR: The top 20 [? of all ?] time?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Seriously.

OMAR: So one Vesina, gold, a silver.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yes. You're really thinking about this.

OMAR: [INAUDIBLE].

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Don't think about it too hard. We don't want too much dead air on our show.

OMAR: Yeah. I'll put him in. I'll put him in.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: So Omar's saying he'll put him in. Nick, are you putting him in?

NICK ASHBOURNE: I don't-- I mean, I just-- I can't commit to it because a lot of those accolades speak to, sort of, individual moments of greatness. You know what I mean? Like, a lot of goalies can get hot and win me one Vezina. A lot of goalies-- like, shutouts are about those moments of greatness.

Like, I-- with goalies, it's got to be consistency, and I just don't know that from the information given, so I'm-- I would just abstain based on that information alone, even though that is the coward's way out.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I will-- I will make a small change. This person has actually been to the All-Star game five times instead of two. I might have misread somewhere. So he was a five-time All-Star and not a two-time All-Star. So I-- excuse me for that.

NICK ASHBOURNE: That-- I think that's a meaningful difference. Because that's--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: It is a meaningful difference.

NICK ASHBOURNE: --a more, like, elongated peak. Yeah, I'm, kind of, leaning yes on this. But I think, you know, goalies, there's just so much craziness that happens. It could easily be a guy that had, you know, six good years and then just fell off the table.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Avry, yes or no to this mystery goaltender?

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: If Mr. Goaltender sounds familiar-- and I find him very handsome-- so I will say yes as well.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: He also took-- he also took away a job from friend of the show Kevin Weekes, mind you.

OMAR: [LAUGHS]

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: That is true. That is true.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: He did. I mean, you know. That has to be mentioned in all this. Who wants to guess who it is?

OMAR: I have no idea. Avry?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: What do you mean you have no idea?

Story continues

[LAUGHTER]

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Omar! [INAUDIBLE].

JULIAN MCKENZIE: No, wait a minute.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Yo. [INAUDIBLE] [? hear ?] from me. [? Like, yo, ?] good dresser. Handsome dude. [INAUDIBLE].

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Not so bad of an analyst either. Yeah, Henrik Lundqvist. When we bring up-- when we bring up the idea of someone who defines an era, even if Henrik Lundqvist only has one Vezina to his name, you could point to a stretch of time where he was either the best goalie in the world or won a or no lower than three.

Like, there's no question Henrik Lundqvist deserves to be in the Hockey Hall of Fame. That's--

OMAR: Yeah.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: [? Cozy. ?] No. No question.

NICK ASHBOURNE: Absolutely. Yeah.

OMAR: Yeah. Like, he played in a time where-- I think we're getting to-- I guess now-- now with the, I guess, the new methodology when it comes to goaltending in the NHL, where, like-- we're moving more towards, like, tandems, where, for so many teams, like, you could, like, go to-- like, say one random team and say like, yes, I know exactly who that number one goaltender is.

But for a lot of teams, like, it changes. Or maybe it's, like, this person, or maybe it's that person. But, like, for the Rangers, it was always King Henry. Like, you knew when you needed a win to game, like, Lundqvist was going in. So yeah. Like, if we-- like, before we talked about, like, players that, like, kind of, defined their position in an era of hockey. Like, Henrik is definitely there.