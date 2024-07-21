Henri Drell sets up the nice finish

- Advertisement
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Trout has not played since April 29 after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.
Several players took advantage of briefly benign conditions at Royal Troon, but the weather bit back as the leaders teed off.
While Caitlin Clark isn't competing on the first day of WNBA All-Star weekend, there will still be plenty of stars to watch in Friday night's Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest.
Tiger Woods struggled all year, and Friday at the British Open was one more losing battle.
At the halfway mark of the British Open, Shane Lowry is in control.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
How does the cut work at the British Open? Here's how.
Thousands of fans were denied entry to the Copa América final.
The U.S. Open's two stars didn't have as much success to start the Open Championship.
In today's edition: The Open Championship, Caitlin Clark and Cavan Sullivan make history, the WNBA's month-long break, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo finally swims in the Seine, and more.
Departing R&A CEO Martin Slumbers criticized the escalating purses and focus on money in golf's current environment.
Martin's Aces teammates shielded her with towels as trainers looked at her.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.
The generic American League and National League uniforms for the MLB All-Star Game are not a popular look. Bryce Harper is among those hoping MLB goes back to individual team uniforms.
The Boston Red Sox drafted the son of popular slugger David Ortiz in the 2024 MLB Draft. D'Angelo Ortiz was selected in the 19th round, No. 567 overall.
Scheffler and McIlroy are the top two golfers in the OWGR and are the two clear favorites at Royal Troon.
Spain, the best team of Euro 2024 by a relatively wide margin, beat England in Sunday's final on Mikel Oyarzabal's dramatic 86th-minute winner.
Bazzana is the first player from Australia to go No. 1 overall in the MLB Draft.
Will 2024 be the last season in Cincinnati for Tee Higgins?