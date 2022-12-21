Helping drivers prepare for winter storms

that means Between 6 p.m. and midnight, rain will quickly turn to snowfall and accumulate quickly as temperatures fall fast. This will lead to snow covered roads and the start of our travel issues. 2-4" of snow should accumulate overnight. Wind chills could reach -30 in some spots. Check here for even more updates: https://www.wcpo.com/weather Snow plow sleet ice By: Jennifer Ketchmark , PJ O'KeefePosted at 12:02 PM, Dec 21, 2022 and last updated 1:56 PM, Dec 21, 2022 CINCINNATI — As part of what some are calling winter storm Elliot, the Tri-State will likely experience a "flash freeze" Thursday night into early Friday morning. A flash freeze occurs when temperatures rapidly drop below freezing behind a cold front. Wet roads from rain falling in the area will freeze, causing driving hazards. Here's how this sets up for us in the Tri-State: Rain will begin falling Thursday between 6 p.m. and midnight, just before a cold front comes through and plummets temperatures possibly as much as 40 degrees from 42 to 2. That much of a temperature drop would go down as one of the biggest drops in temps in recorded Tri-State history in that short of a period of time. On top of that, intense snowfall very early Friday morning could drop anywhere from 1-4 inches in parts of the Tri-State, adding a slick layer of snow on top of ice.