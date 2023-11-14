Help for workers after Jumbo Jimmy's gutted by fire

A popular bar and restaurant in Port Deposit for decades, fire ripped through Jumbo Jimmy’s Crab Shack on Sunday morning gutting it in two hour’s time. While there were no patrons present, there were three workers who made it out safely after the fire started in the kitchen and ultimately caused $1 million worth of damage. “Very… Very devastating. Very. This was my life and unfortunately it’s gone now,” said Tenia Steltz who has been a waitress there for the last 18 years, “I have to move on now I guess. Figure out how to do that. It’s hurtful. Very hurtful.” READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/digging-out-of-the-ashes