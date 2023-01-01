Help support a Golden animal shelter that saved dog who was stabbed

Good Housekeeping

Different types of bangs for every face shape and type of hair, from thick to thin, plus inspiration for curtain bangs, wispy bangs, parted bangs and more. In reality, there are so many different haircuts with bangs out there to flatter every type of hair length and texture. "Bangs can be a chic and stylish way to compliment your face shape and have a similar effect to contour in makeup when it comes to hair styling," according to Los Angeles-based hairstylist Anthony Montoya.