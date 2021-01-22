'Hell's Kitchen' health scare has Twitter confused and concerned

Breakdowns weren't confined to dinner service on Hell's Kitchen Thursday night as 32-year-old contestant Fabiola Fuentes, seemingly out of nowhere, went into hysterics.



The contestant's meltdown happened after Fabiola and her team returned from their dune buggy excursion reward through the Nevada deserts, during which Fabiola was having the time of her life, which is why her teammates, and viewers on social media, were totally confused.



Crying and hyperventilating, Fabiola shoved the camera away from her face to get the crew to stop filming her, as an EMT rushed to her side. After spending some time with the medic, who suggested she might be dehydrated, Fabiola managed to return to her team pre-dinner service, where she apologized for being rude to them.

"I'm sorry if I was rude. I got super nasty. I just want you guys to know that," Fabiola told the group. However, her bizarre attitude did not go unnoticed by viewers at home. While some speculated she was suffering from anxiety or a panic attack, one viewer thought maybe she was just drunk.



Unfortunately for Fabiola, things just got worse for her during dinner service as she just couldn't keep herself together while making flatbread for guests at Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen restaurant in Las Vegas.

Ultimately, Ramsay decided that Fabiola was the weakest link of the night and asked her to turn in her jacket and head home. In the end, Fabiola shared through tears, "I wish my health was better. And that's me. I tried to fight for myself as much as I could. I knew I failed, and I knew that I bounced back, and I was extremely embarrassed."