Hello World: Las Vegas Sphere Lights Up Prior to Official Opening

A sphere-shaped music and entertainment arena being built near the Las Vegas Strip was lit up with lights and the greeting “Hello World” on July 1, ahead of its official opening.

Construction of the Sphere, which is set to be the largest spherical structure in the world at 366 feet tall, began in 2019 by Madison Square Garden (MSG). Local media reported building costs have “ballooned to $2 billion”.

According to a recent press release, local news reported the “Exosphere” of the structure “will fully light up for the first time, revealing a new global landmark to the world” this Independence Day.

Robert Del Principe, who recorded this video from his residence a few streets away from the sphere, told Storyful he’s been “watching the MSG Sphere construction for over a year.”

After finally seeing the structure coming to life, Principe said it “Absolutely shocked me.”

In February, MSG Entertainment CEO James L. Dolan said the MSG Sphere would open in September.

According to their website, the event space will be hosting a residency for the band U2 this September, along with a show titled Postcards from Earth by Darren Aronofsky in October. Credit: Robert Del Principe via Storyful

