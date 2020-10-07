'Hello Little Floof!': Chilean Flamingo Chick Born at Roger Williams Zoo in Rhode Island

A Chilean flamingo chick was born at the Roger Williams Zoo in Rhode Island on October 1, the first flamingo born at the zoo in two decades.

Footage of the bird shows it being nuzzled by its mother.

The Zoo wrote on the post, “HELLO LITTLE FLOOF! We are happy to share a Chilean flamingo chick has hatched. This now five-day old chick is a historical birth for our Zoo; the first flamingo born at RWPZoo in 22 years. Mom is doing a great job tending to her little one.” Credit: Roger Williams Park Zoo via Storyful