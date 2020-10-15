'What the hell, we get a free hour on TV' -Trump

Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden will hold dueling prime-time town halls on Thursday night instead of a second debate, which was to have been held virtually, as early voters continued to swamp polling places.

Trump pulled out of the scheduled debate when the commission in charge of organizing the event said it would be held virtually after he contracted the coronavirus. A final debate is still scheduled for Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Thursday's town halls, in which each candidate will field questions from voters, will take place at 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT), with Trump on NBC from Miami and Biden on ABC from Philadelphia.

A group of 100 Hollywood actors and producers wrote a letter of protest to NBC, saying airing Trump's town hall was "enabling the President’s bad behavior while undercutting the Presidential Debate Commission and doing a disservice to the American public."