Helitanker Refills to Douse Ptarmigan Fire in Silverthorne, Colorado

Firefighters continued to battle the 40-acre Ptarmigan Fire burning in Summit County, Colorado, on Tuesday, September 28, as new evacuations were ordered for parts of the county.

This footage released by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office shows a helitanker refilling with water at North Pond in Silverthorne, they wrote in a tweet.

“An aerial attack during the day is crucial to firefighting efforts,” the sheriff’s office said. “For this reason, drones are not allowed in the area of the Ptarmigan Fire. We are unable to fight the fire when drones are in the air.” Credit: Summit County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful