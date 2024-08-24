Heliot Ramos' two-run home run (19)
Heliot Ramos crushes a two-run home run to deep-left field, plating Lamonte Wade Jr. to extend the Giants' lead to 5-1 in the 6th inning
Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete-Crow Armstrong showed serious speed in running out an inside-the-park home run
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo took batting practice before Friday's game against the Boston Red Sox to determine the team's fantasy football draft order.
Jones, who signed with the Cardinals in May, was arrested last November on a domestic battery charge, which was later dropped.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about Joey Votto deciding to retire, the Mariners firing Scott Servais after nine years, the Angels extending Perry Minasian and give their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla for this week.
Nieves, a sitting volleyball player, will be competing in her second Paralympics, while Serio will be at his fifth Paralympics for wheelchair basketball.
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes continues to make a case for the National League Rookie of the Year award, throwing six scoreless innings Thursday vs. the Cincinnati Reds.
The former LSU teammates had to quickly call off a bet over which one would win Offensive Rookie of the Year.
A former Colorado assistant football coach reportedly attempted to raise NIL funding from Saudi Arabia. The efforts were made on his own without the athletic department's endorsement.
Jason Heyward was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers soon after losing his starting right field position to Mookie Betts.
Ronald Acuña Jr. become the fourth player to achieve the milestone last year as rule changes resulted in more stolen base attempts.
Are you willing to live on the wide side with Wembanyama, or are you avoiding any funny fantasy basketball business and sticking with Jokić?
It’s a massive season of change at Alabama.
Soto achieved a single-season career high of 36 home runs with a 5-RBI night as the Yankees routed the Guardians.
By 'gimmicks,' Lyles apparently means running any distance that's not 100 meters.
Charles Robinson checks in from the road with info on quarterbacks, rookies, fantasy and a whole lot more.
Nebraska fans won't have to wait long to see Dylan Raiola in action.
Attles played 11 seasons for the Warriors, led them to an NBA championship as a coach and drafted Hall of Famer Chris Mullin as general manager.
The annual Thanksgiving week tournament is making its return to Maui with a stacked lineup after a year away due to the devastating Lahaina wildfires.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald join forces to give their top breakout candidates to keep an eye on for the 2024 NFL season.
Johansen never played for the Flyers after being acquired at the March NHL trade deadline.