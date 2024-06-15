Heliot Ramos' three-run homer (7)
Heliot Ramos brings the Giants within two runs with a home run in the bottom of the 8th inning
Wicks will return to the injured list with a right oblique injury. He had just rejoined the team after missing time with a forearm strain.
Day 1 of the College World Series began with a dramatic walk-off win for North Carolina over Virginia and Florida State surprising Tennessee.
The Mavericks absolutely dominated the Celtics.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman give an extensive breakdown of the 2024 Men's College World Series, including all the headlines surrounding each team and what to watch for, as well as give their picks for this week's The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara wants a new contract before he faces getting released before the 2025-26 season.
In today's edition: Scheffler's fame catches up to his game, the Mavs are in trouble, tasers in the outfield, ranking MLB's City Connect jerseys, and more.
“There's a bit of fear that it's all ending. It's always there.”
The Niners running back doesn't worry about tempting fate.
USA Basketball selection committee chair Jen Rizzotti said they didn't consider anything but basketball when making their roster decisions.
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is the cover athlete for EA Sports' "Madden NFL 25" video game.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss if rematches are bad for college football, react to kick off times for the College Football Playoff, and remember the Pac-12 after its death.
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole made his second rehab start for Double-A Somerset, throwing 57 pitches in 4 2/3 innings.
The Giants traded a third-round pick to acquire Waller from the Raiders in 2023.
Yankee Stadium had a Fall Classic feel to it on Friday, as the Dodgers made a rare visit to the Bronx for a duel between two of baseball's best teams.
Bryce Harper put on a show for fans at the MLB London Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets, celebrating with a soccer-style slide after his home run.
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Kiké Hernández made an error while doing a live in-game interview during Apple TV+'s broadcast.
You never know what you're going to see in a UFC bout.
Cristian Javier and José Urquidy both underwent Tommy John surgery this week.
The 156th running of the Belmont Stakes is headed to Saratoga