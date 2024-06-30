Heliot Ramos' sacrifice fly
Heliot Ramos skies a sacrifice fly to deep right field, giving the Giants an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st inning
June has been a bountiful month for the Orioles' sluggers, resulting in a franchise record.
That audacious goal is starting to look a little less implausible after Lyles swept the 100 and 200 at U.S. Olympic Trials.
Toronto FC's Luka Gavran never saw Thiaré coming.
Three different contenders for the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team have gone down with injuries this week.
The Swiss will play the England/Slovakia winner, while Germany will face Spain or Georgia in the quarterfinals.
The release of "OMG" on streaming platforms was moved up a week.
The 2017 No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick was removed as a volunteer assistant last fall.
Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star, signed a two-year, $7.8 million contract with the Clippers in 2023.
The former Olympian overcame an ailing hamstring to run the 100 hurdles at Trials for the first time in 12 years.
Cepeda was one of the first great Puerto Rican baseball players.
Holloway qualifies for Paris Olympics in 110m hurdles by nearly setting a world record.
Cooper Flagg, an incoming freshman at Duke University, will join the USA Basketball men’s select team that will practice alongside the squad headed to Paris this summer for the Olympics.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Oakland University sharpshooter Jack Gohlke, who led the Golden Grizzlies to an NCAA tournament upset of Kentucky, has signed a contract with the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder.
Corleone was was voted All-Big 12 Second Team last season.
Messi has been dealing with an injured thigh and hamstring through two games of the tournament.
The Saints hovered around .500 last season and that could happen again after an uninspiring offseason.
"U.S. Soccer stands firmly against racism in all forms and will continue to support our players."
Nothing ever comes easy for the U.S. men's national team.
The U.S. men's national team lost Tim Weah to a red card, then lost to Panama 2-1 on Thursday in Atlanta.