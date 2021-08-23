Helicopters used in earthquake-hit Haiti as gangs block aid deliveries
The August 14 earthquake killed more than 2,200 people
The August 14 earthquake killed more than 2,200 people
Several Edmonton Elks players have tested positive for COVID-19, the Canadian Football League revealed late Sunday.
Nice fans threw water bottles onto the field, igniting a brawl involving players, fans and team staff.
Miguel Cabrera became the 28th major league player to hit 500 home runs, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 in 11 innings on Sunday.
British Columbia's junior hockey community is reeling after a vehicle crash took the lives of teenage hockey players Ronin Sharma, Caleb Reimer and Parker Magnuson on Saturday. The three teens, who were members of the Delta Hockey Academy, were killed when a vehicle crashed into a tree in Surrey, B.C.. The academy said it is "heartbroken" by the news, calling it "difficult to process." "Thank you to everyone in the hockey community for sharing your support for our student-athletes during this di
The network's Watson video is a bit odd, but. it's hard to dispute his spot on the list.
"Andy is a human being too."
It was a wait, but Miguel Cabrera became the 28th player to reach 500 home runs.
Roosevelt Roberts was out cold after finding himself on the wrong side of a major knockout of the year candidate.
It took decades for a runner to officially beat 10 seconds. Now, it's the norm.
Jennifer Eakins reveals some later draft targets who have an easier schedule to open the season to help you start on a winning note.
Gervonta Davis documented the aftermath of the plane crash on Instagram.
After two successful seasons in Italy, Romelu Lukaku returns to Chelsea with a point to prove, not only to justify the club-record £97.5m transfer fee but to silence those who doubt his Premier League credentials.
We're not sure that's street legal.
In her highly anticipated return from a marijuana suspension, Richardson provided more fireworks in her post-race interview than during the race itself.
Scott Pianowski is joined by Michael Salfino from FiveThirtyEight, The Athletic, and BetPrep.com to discuss the fantasy impact of the Jaguars, Lions and Jets bringing in new coaching staffs and installing new offenses with new starting QBs at the helm. The guys also discuss Michael’s RB and TE tiers, why he’s so high on Kyle Pitts, and what to expect from the Los Angeles Chargers this year.
The Baltimore Orioles have lost 18 games in a row, and somehow that doesn't do their skid justice. What's startling is how rarely they've come close to ending the slide. Baltimore's losing streak is the longest in the major leagues since Kansas City's 19-gamer in 2005. The Orioles have been outscored during their slide by 102 runs — an average of 5.7 per game. Only one of their defeats has been by one run, and two others were by two. They've lost by seven or more runs seven times during this nig
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga (AP) — Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron is done for the season after sustaining a knee injury in a preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins, putting Atlanta in the market for a quarterback to back up Matt Ryan. The team announced Sunday that an MRI showed a season-ending ACL injury to McCarron's right knee. McCarron was apparently injured while fighting for extra yards on a scramble early in the second quarter of a 37-17 setback at Miami on Saturday night. He stayed in the game for
CALGARY — Canada got offensive contributions from the young and the veteran in a 5-1 win Sunday over Russia at the women's world hockey championship. Fourteen different Canadians registered an offensive point in the first meeting with the Russians since beating them for the bronze medal in the 2019 world championship. Canada's scorers ranged from youngest player Sarah Fillier at age 21 to the most seasoned forward Rebecca Johnston at 31. Defender Ella Shelton, 23, earned her first goal with the
Trey Lance threw two touchdown passes and continued to make his case to be San Francisco’s Week 1 starter as the 49ers rallied for a 15-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. Lance, the third overall pick in April’s draft, had a rough start. He completed only one of his first six passes and was picked off in his first three series before settling down. Lance was 7 of 8 for 93 yards on his final three drives, which included the two TDs. Lance, who finished 8 of 14 for 102 yards
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Cal Quantrill pitched two-hit ball over seven innings, Amed Rosario launched an early homer and the Cleveland Indians beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 in the Little League Classic on Sunday night. As the rain held off, youngsters in town for the Little League World Series were able to enjoy the festivities. Kids rushed to the stands for ice cream and sweets, popping inflatable thunder sticks in excitement for each big league at-bat. Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani facet