Helicopters Join Firefighting Effort as Wildfire Spreads in Swiss Alps

Firefighting efforts in the Swiss Alps continued on July 18 against a wildfire near Bitsch, local media reported.

The fire, which started on Monday, has impacted hundreds of acres, the Neue Zurcher Zeitung reported.

More than 200 residents have been evacuated from their homes, the report said.

This footage was captured by Air-Glaciers, a local rescue and helicopter transport company.

The company’s helicopters joined those of the Swiss Army and Air Zermatt in the firefighting efforts. Credit: Air-Glaciers via Storyful