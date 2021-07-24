Helicopters Fly Near 400,000 Acre Bootleg Fire

The Bootleg Fire burning in southern Oregon was measured at more than 401,000 acres as of the morning of July 24, according to authorities.

Despite its status as the largest fire in the US, firefighters said they were starting to gain the upper hand in some areas. As of Saturday, the fire was 42 percent contained.

This footage, taken by a driver en route from Klamath Falls to Paisley, Oregon, shows helicopters flying in the distance as the sun set on Friday evening. Credit: @essentially_bornfree via Storyful