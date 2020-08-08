Helicopter Used to Help Battle Growing Pine Gulch Fire in Mesa County, Colorado

The Pine Gulch Fire about 18 miles north of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed 20,089 acres and was 0% contained on the morning of Saturday, August 8, officials reported.

This video, posted on Friday, shows a helicopter dropping water to help extinguish the fire.

The Denver Post reported that “hot temperatures, low humidity and gusty afternoon winds” on Friday aided the fire in growing from 13,000 to more than 20,000 acres by the following day. No evacuations had been ordered by the Saturday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said smoke from the fire was drifting northeast and could be seen at the Colorado and Wyoming border. Officials said the Pine Gulch Fire started on July 31 as a result of lightning in the area. Credit: De Beque Fire Protection District via Storyful