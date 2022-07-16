Helicopter Footage Shows Aerial Firefighting Efforts as Wildfire Burns in Spain

A Civil Defense helicopter was called in to assist with firefighting efforts in Navafria, Spain, on July 15, as local media reported that nearby roads were closed and a neighboring town almost entirely evacuated.

Footage released by the Castille and Leon region emergency services shows a Civil Defense helicopter navigating a plume of smoke.

Nature officials for the region said on Twitter that the fire was classed as Level 2 on Friday. Credit: 112 Castilla y Leon via Storyful