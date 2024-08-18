Hector Neris leaves two runners on in 9th
Hector Neris gets Ernie Clement to pop out to third base, leaving two runners on in the 9th inning and holding the Cubs' deficit at one run
Hector Neris gets Ernie Clement to pop out to third base, leaving two runners on in the 9th inning and holding the Cubs' deficit at one run
Russell Wilson got his first preseason start after being held out last week.
Sandberg was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer in January.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow is going back on the injured list with elbow tendinitis. He was previously on the IL this season with back tightness.
The Boston Red Sox are activating first baseman Triston Casas for Friday's matchup with the Baltimore Orioles. Casas has been out since April due to torn cartilage in his rib cage.
The U.S. is back on top of the world, recapturing the top slot in the rankings after falling as far as fifth earlier this year.
Buehler struggled with control in a loss to the Brewers in his first game since mid-June.
With the top five conference champions all getting automatic bids to the College Football Playoff, FSU has a great chance at a first-round bye this season.
A prognosis for Stafford wasn't initially clear.
Juan Soto has hit a lot of home runs in his relatively brief MLB career. But he had never done this.
Charles Robinson joins Frank Schwab direct from his training camp tour to go behind the scenes on the latest news around the NFL.
Wood appeared in five NFL games.
The Steelers and 49ers reportedly have the framework of a deal in place for Brandon Aiyuk.
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts played right field in his return to the team Monday vs. the Brewers. He had played shortstop all season before fracturing his left hand.
The injury to Gibbs is reportedly to his hamstring. Second-round rookie cornerback Ennis Rakestraw also sustained an injury on Monday.
Ryan hurt himself while throwing a slider in the fifth inning against the Pirates on Saturday.
The blue and orange monster under the bed, the boogeyman lurking in the shadows, looks set to make a run at its eighth straight ALCS appearance.
Duran and the Red Sox apologized in a joint statement issued by the team.
Dillon was second on the final lap before turning Logano and then hooking Hamlin.
Fisher claimed his second medal of the Games, after winning bronze in the 10k meters.
Marquise Brown was taken to a hospital in Florida on Saturday night after he landed awkwardly on his shoulder after making a catch in the first quarter.